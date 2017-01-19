Someone is buying superblock property. Email suggests it could be Myrtle Beach.

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway Pause

1:11 Meet the stars of the Greatest Show on Earth

4:00 Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department

2:07 Work begins on Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium

1:13 Former Horry County police detective Large arraigned in court Tuesday

1:36 2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

0:57 Atlantic Beach roars to life as Bikefest begins

0:49 Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium press box demolition

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest