Sessions donating $250,000 toward new Boys & Girls Club facility

Myrtle Beach native Ramon Sessions announced Wednesday that he is donating $250,000 toward a capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new facility for the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand.
The nine-year NBA veteran made the announcement in a joint press conference with the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand at its current facility.
The building is expected to include education space, a media center, a technology lab and a gymnasium with a full basketball court.
Sessions, who will begin his second stint with the Charlotte Hornets this season after signing a two-year deal with the team in the offseason, will be a lead contributor toward the project while also being involved in the entire process.
The new building will allow the organization to serve more youth and teens in the area.
Sessions annually hosts a charity golf tournament and a youth basketball camp in the area. He also annually gives away turkey dinners before Thanksgiving and holds a toy drive prior to Christmas in Racepath.
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments