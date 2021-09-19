Panthers sack Saints and the narrative around their season. This can be a playoff team

Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox, left and linebacker Haason Reddick, right, sack New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, September 18, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

If the Panthers were going to be a playoff team in 2021, one of the things they needed to fix was their lack of pass rush.

Brian Burns was one of the few players getting after opposing quarterbacks, and when teams did finally figure that out, they doubled him.

But it appears the Panthers have fixed that.

For the second consecutive week, the Panthers got after the opposing quarterback. Last week, it was Jets rookie Zach Wilson. This week it was the Saints’ Jameis Winston in a 26-7- win.

The Panthers sacked Winston four times and four more quarterback hurries. The pressure also caused him to throw two interceptions — once in the second quarter and again in the fourth.

And this was a week after the Saints didn’t allow a single sack against the Green Bay Packers in their 38-3 win. It was an impressive performance by a Panthers team, that just last year, was one of the worst teams in the league in generating pressure.

The Saints have the defense to be a playoff team — and they showed that against the Packers in Week 1. But the Panthers just dominated them with their pass rush.

It took three games in 2020 for the Panthers to record their first sack. They lacked depth on the defensive line, Kawann Short was injured early in the season, and Stephen Weatherly admitted he was complacent, and just wasn’t good.

Fast forward to 2021, and the Panthers went out and got what they needed to be a better team.

They signed linebacker Haason Reddick, who had 12.5 sacks in 2020, and Morgan Fox, who had six sacks.

Both of those players were key in the Panthers win.

Reddick had 1.5 sacks. Fox had half a sack.

But Reddick, in particular, has made the Panthers better. He and Burns have a friendly bet going that whoever gets the most sacks this season will gift the other player a golf cart.

They talk about it often. So far, Reddick has the lead in the race. But Burns isn’t far behind. He, too had a sack on Sunday, including one on third down late in the fourth quarter where he wasn’t blocked.

This bodes well for the Panthers because some of their best teams got after the quarterback.

In 2013, when the Panthers finished the regular season 12-4, they led the league in sacks. In 2015, when they made it to the Super Bowl, they were sixth in NFL in sacks. And in 2017, when they finished the regular season 11-5, they were third in sacks.

Through the first two games this season, they have 10 sacks.

The Panthers are still having issues on offense, though. Last week, they struggled in the red zone and on third down. This week, they were better.

The Panthers are still having issues on offense, though. Last week, they struggled in the red zone and on third down. This week, they were better.

But their second half performances for two weeks in a row, have been anything but impressive.

After throwing for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, he threw 80 yards and an interception.

His interception came late in the third quarter when he was pressured by Saints safety P.J. Williams. Darnold tried to pitch it before he was hit, and defensive tackle Michael Roach intercepted it. Had he not thrown the interception, this game likely would have been a shutout.

There’s no way to tell at Week 2 whether the Panthers will make the playoffs, but their defense sure looks like it has the potential to carry them.

