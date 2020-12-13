Inactive players for Broncos vs. Panthers game: Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore OUT

More from the series Broncos at Panthers Expanded coverage of the Week 14 NFL game. Expand All

Teddy Bridgewater is going to be short-handed when the Carolina Panthers host the Denver Broncos.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is out with a quad injury and wide receiver DJ Moore remains on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr is also still on the COVID-19 list.

The Panthers did get wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive tackle Derrick Brown back from the COVID-19 list Friday and all three are active for the game.

P.J. Walker will backup Teddy Bridgewater once again and second-year quarterback Will Grier is inactive.

Second-year left tackle Greg Little is a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers had multiple questionable players, but all are active for the game outside of defensive end Marquis Haynes, who is out with an illness. The Panthers’ pass rush will catch another break as Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is out with an illness. It is the first game he has missed.

Carolina Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (quad/shoulder)

QB Will Grier

OL Dennis Daley (concussion)

OT Greg Little

DE Marquis Haynes

DT Mike Panasiuk

S Kenny Robinson

Denver Broncos

LT Garett Bolles (illness)

G Graham Glasgow (foot)

S Trey Marshall (shin)

WR Tyrie Cleveland (illness)

LB Mark Barron

DT Sylvester Williams

LB Anthony Chickillo