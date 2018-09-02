Two local players land on NFL practice squads, another gets boot day after most cuts

A day after NFL teams were required to get their rosters down to 53 players, Little Rive native Ryan Quigley got the boot.

The six-year veteran punter was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday after the squad claimed Matt Wile off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Two other local players who were cut Saturday are reportedly getting a shot with practice squads. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Coastal Carolina alumnus De’Angelo Henderson was to sign a deal to land on the Jets’ practice squad, and Matt Schneidman, who covers the Oakland Raiders for The Mercury News, based in California, tweeted Sunday that Carolina Forest High graduate Ryan Yurachek, a fullback, was to sign with the team’s practice squad.

Raiders are signing fullback Ryan Yurachek to the practice squad, per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 2, 2018

Quigley has a career average of 44.1 yards (38.9 net) per punt, landed a career-high 29 inside the 20 in 2017 and started 16 games for the Vikings last season. Wile has a career average of 46.1 (43.0) per punt and has landed two inside the 20 in a relatively small sample size of 12 career punts for the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

Quigley has booted 330 career punts while playing for the Chicago Bears, Jets, Cardinals and Vikings since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2012 out of Boston College.

Henderson saw action in the Broncos’ backfield in the final two games of the 2017 season and finished his rookie year with 13 yards rushing on seven carries, 36 yards on two receptions and one touchdown.

RB De’Angelo Henderson signing to the #Jets practice squad after getting waived by #Broncos, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 2, 2018

“Welp it’s been real Broncos Country,” Henderson tweeted, ending with a peace sign emoji, Saturday afternoon.

Yurachek was cut by the Raiders on Saturday after playing for the team in the preseason.

Several other players with Grand Strand ties made NFL rosters. Carvers Bay product Clayton Geathers (safety, Indianapolis Colts), CCU alumnus Denzel Rice (cornerback, Cleveland Browns) and former Chanticleer Josh Norman (cornerback, Washington Redskins) made their respective 53-man rosters.

Coastal Carolina product Matt Hazel, who is injured, cleared waivers with the Indianapolis Colts and, barring a settlement, will spend the season on the squad’s injured reserve, according to CBS Sports.