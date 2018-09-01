De’Angelo Henderson released by Broncos. Other area players learn fate on cut day

De’Angelo Henderson threw up the deuces to Denver Broncos fans Saturday.
The Coastal Carolina alumnus was among the roster cuts by the Broncos as teams faced a 4 p.m. deadline to get their squads down to 53 players.
“Welp it’s been real Broncos Country,” Henderson tweeted, ending with a peace sign emoji, Saturday afternoon.
Henderson saw action in the Broncos’ backfield in the final two games of the 2017 season and finished his rookie year with 13 yards rushing on seven carries, 36 yards on two receptions and one touchdown.
A couple other players with Grand Strand ties were cut Saturday: Aynor High product T.J. Johnson (Cincinnati Bengals) and North Myrtle Beach High alumnus Temarrick Hemingway (Los Angeles Rams).
Hemingway tweeted Saturday afternoon “#Godsplan.”
Matt Schneidman, who covers the Oakland Raiders for The Mercury News, based in California, tweeted that Carolina Forest High graduate Ryan Yurachek, a fullback, was waived by the team but likely will land on the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Several other players with Grand Strand ties made NFL rosters. North Myrtle Beach High alumnus Ryan Quigley (punter, Minnesota Vikings), Carvers Bay product Clayton Geathers (safety, Indianapolis Colts), CCU alumnus Denzel Rice (cornerback, Cleveland Browns) and former Chanticleer Josh Norman (cornerback, Washington Redskins) made their respective 53-man rosters.
Coastal Carolina product Matt Hazel, who is injured, cleared waivers with the Indianapolis Colts and, barring a settlement, will spend the season on the squad’s injured reserve, according to CBS Sports.
