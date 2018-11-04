Here’s where Myrtle Beach’s Ramon Sessions will continue his basketball career in 2018

Ramon Sessions has played basketball far from home before.

The Myrtle Beach native has performed in places as far west at Los Angeles and as far north as Minnesota.

His latest venture will take him much farther.

The 11-year NBA veteran has signed to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv Basketball Club based in Tel Aviv, Isreal. The squad plays in the Israeli Premier League and is a member of the international association, EuroLeague.

This was the first time since Sessions was drafted in 2007 that he wasn’t on an NBA roster at the start of the season. He had recently been in talks with teams and was holding out hope of returning to the league before receiving an offer in Israel he said “was too good to pass up.”

The deal is for three months, Sessions said. The team sought Sessions’ services for help at guard when Jeremy Pargo went down with an injury, according to reports.

Sessions played in 28 games in the NBA last season, starting with the New York Knicks before signing with the Washington Wizards after being waived. He averaged 4.9 points, 2.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14 minutes per game in 2017-18.

Sessions has career averages of 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds playing primarily as a backup with 23.3 minutes per game in the NBA. Of his 691 career games, he started 146. Sessions owns the Milwaukee Bucks’ record for assists in a game with 24 and has a career-high scoring total of 44 points.

Maccabi Tel Aviv has plenty of American flavor, with former NBA players Tarik Black, Johnny O’Bryant and Pargo on the roster. Others who spent time in the NBA Summer League — including Scottie Wilbekin, Kendrick Ray, Michael Roll and DeAndre Kane — are on the team.

David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295