Will Myrtle Beach High alumnus Ramon Sessions have a 12th season in the NBA?

The average NBA career is less than five seasons.
So Myrtle Beach native Ramon Sessions is way ahead of the game, having recently completed his 11th season in the league.
Whether or not there will be a 12th remains to be seen.
Sessions, 32, is an unrestricted free agent, and teams can begin signing free agents on July 1 when the 2018-19 league year officially begins.
“Anything you do over a decade is a long time. No matter if it’s working at Subway, being a schoolteacher or being in the NBA,” Sessions said. “The NBA is all I wanted to do when I was a little kid. There’s no league better than that. For me it’s the NBA. I’m going to keep trying to get at it and see how many more years I can get at it.”
Sessions began the 2017-18 season with the New York Knicks, for whom he averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 assists per game before being waived Jan. 13 after falling out of the guard rotation.
He was signed near the end of the season by the Washington Wizards, and in 15 games he averaged 15 minutes, 5.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game. He was not active for the Wizards opening-round playoff loss to the Toronto Raptors.
“This past season was more mental than anything,” Sessions said. “I started out in New York and the situation wasn’t the ideal situation for me and my playing career but things worked out. They let me go … and I was able to go to a Wizards team that I was familiar with, a team that was going to the playoffs. I was able to play for those guys late in the season and contribute some.
“When the playoffs came coach went his way with the roster, which I respected. I just stayed ready if they needed me.”
For his career, Sessions has averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 23.3 minutes playing mostly as a reserve. He has played for eight different franchises, including some for more than one stint.
He said he is not considering playing in another league, including those overseas.
“I don’t see myself playing in any other league, to be honest. We’ll see what happens come July,” Sessions said. “With the season just winding now it’s a little quiet right now. It’s always a little quiet around this time. But with the draft coming up, after draft night things will start to pick up for July 1.”
Sessions is in Myrtle Beach this week giving back to the community, as he often does. He is hosting his 11th annual basketball camp at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, which has attracted approximately 180 youth from the community, and he has a fundraising golf tournament Saturday at River Oaks that is one team shy of selling out at 40 teams.
He annually has a turkey giveaway around Thanksgiving, and donated $250,000 and has continued to raise funds for a new Boys & Girls Club facility that is being built.
“It’s been a blessing to be able to come back home year in and year out and get the support I get from the community, it means the world to me,” Sessions said.
He will be soon be headed back to his home in Atlanta, where he has a big July 4 family gathering.
Sessions has recruited the help at his camp of several Myrtle Beach High and even Socastee High alums including former Georgia Tech player Travis Spivey, Tulane alum Trello Galloway, University of Missouri-Kansas City alum Akeem Hemingway and this year, for the first time, former Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson, who was also an accomplished high school basketball player.
“We could probably put a basketball team together with the support I get,” Sessions said. “To have a guy like Everett, a guy who did so much for Myrtle Beach High School … I can’t be any more proud of him, so to have him out here means a lot.
“… The community has been behind me 100 percent and I really appreciate it.”
