Will Myrtle Beach High alumnus Ramon Sessions have a 12th season in the NBA?

Ramon Sessions hosts his annual basketball camp for the youth of the Myrtle Beach area this week. The former Myrtle Beach High basketball standout and 11-year NBA veteran, Sessions said, "No matter what's going on during the season, during the ups and downs, I know in summertime when I come back home, I can put a lot of smiles on a lot of kids faces." . photos by JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com