What was a 2019 Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitcher doing with 21 pounds of meth in his car?

A former Myrtle Beach Pelicans pitcher is facing drug charges after police in Colorado found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and more than a pound of oxycodone pills in his Chicago Cubs duffel bag, according to The Associated Press.

Jesus Camargo-Corrales, 25, told police he was going to Denver to teach a kids baseball clinic, according to the AP report, which cites the Vail Daily.

Camargo spent the 2019 season with the Pelicans and had a solid year out of the bullpen, compiling a 4-3 record and 3.59 earned-run average over 36 appearances. He allowed 56 hits, 23 walks and 11 hit batters with 68 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings, and opponents batted just .212 against him.

There was no minor league baseball season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Camargo was assigned to the South Bend Cubs on Feb. 12, according to the Major League Baseball website.

South Bend and Myrtle Beach traded places in the Cubs’ hierarchy of minor league teams going into this season, with South Bend moving up to Advanced Class A and the Pelicans moving down to Low A.

Camargo has a 2.98 ERA with 238 strikeouts in 226 innings in his four-season minor league career, with opponents batting just .210 against him.

The Cubs released a statement late last week regarding Camargo’s arrest.

“We are investigating this matter and cannot provide additional comment until we have further details,” said Julian Green, senior vice president of communications for the Cubs.

The Sun News has requested further comment from the Cubs organization.

According to the AP, the Mexico native and Arizona resident appeared in court Thursday on charges that include unlawful distribution of methamphetamine and oxycodone and unlawful possession of each drug. He was ordered to be held on $75,000 bond.

Camargo was stopped on Interstate 70 in a silver BMW March 16 near Vail after an Eagle County sheriff’s deputy saw the car speeding and drifting lanes, AP reported, citing an arrest affidavit. He was driving with two passengers.

Camargo told police there were no drugs because he said he followed the Chicago Cubs’ anti-doping policy, the AP reported.

A K-9 alerted authorities to the car’s trunk, where they found the Cubs duffel bag containing baseball gloves and cleats, as well as several packages wrapped in white plastic and two packages wrapped in green plastic, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Camargo agreed to be interviewed and claimed a friend in Sinaloa, Mexico, offered him $500 to deliver the duffel bag to Denver, which is 100 miles east of Vail, and that he thought the bag contained shoes or clothing but also knew there were drugs inside, according to AP.

He is expected back in court on March 30.