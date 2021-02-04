Myrtle Beach police arrest 7 after investigation in Booker T. Washington community

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has seven people in custody after an operation today in the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach.

Police worked with partners in local, state and federal law enforcement to make arrests this afternoon. The arrests were a result of months of investigation following community complaints.

The names and charges of the people in custody will be announced after warrants are served, police announced Thursday night.

“This is another example of the great work done by our officers and our state, local and federal partners,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “Our agency is continuing their work to make Myrtle Beach safer and to stop the sale of drugs that poison our community. Thank you to our community for working with us!”