Crime

Myrtle Beach police arrest 7 after investigation in Booker T. Washington community

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has seven people in custody after an operation today in the Booker T. Washington area of Myrtle Beach.

Police worked with partners in local, state and federal law enforcement to make arrests this afternoon. The arrests were a result of months of investigation following community complaints.

The names and charges of the people in custody will be announced after warrants are served, police announced Thursday night.

“This is another example of the great work done by our officers and our state, local and federal partners,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “Our agency is continuing their work to make Myrtle Beach safer and to stop the sale of drugs that poison our community. Thank you to our community for working with us!”

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service