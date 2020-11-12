High School Football
Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: Burger and his receivers top passing categories
Each week The Sun News Sports staff has compiled the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.
Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon have been included in the statistics each week.
*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided.
The top five statistical leaders from each category through the regular season of the high school football regular season:
PASSING
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 105-158 1,660 17
2. Brice Faircloth, Loris 64-118 766 3
3. Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 31-64 622 6
4. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 44-69 612 9
5. Joey McMenamin, St. James 31-59 393 5
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
1. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 111-875 14
2. Nyliek Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 106-844 7
3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 82-835 14
4. Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 80-825 16
5. Noah Jones, Aynor 133-824 12
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 36-727 9
2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 32-541 6
3. Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach 10-336 4
4. Adam Janack, Carolina Forest 19-321 4
5. Chris Gilchrist, Loris 14-201 0
Defense
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
1. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 65, 1, 1, 0, 0
2. Jacob Morgan, St. James 57, 1, 1, 0, 0
3. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach 56, 8, 3, 1, 2
4. Henderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 54, 8.5, 1, 2
5. Marcus Alston, St. James 54, 0, 0, 0, 0
Schedule
Regular Season
Conway at Ashley Ridge
Waccamaw at St. James
Loris at Socastee
Playoffs
Class 5A
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Class 4A
Myrtle Beach at South Aiken
James Island at North Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
Aynor at Oceanside Collegiate
SC Top 10 Poll
Entering the playoffs for the South Carolina High School League, the Grand Strand has five ranked teams – the four that made the playoffs and reigning two-time Class A state champion Green Sea Floyds. Carolina Forest remains in the top 10 in Class 5A and will travel to play No. 14 Goose Creek in its first round playoff matchup.
North Myrtle Beach, the only region champion in the area, remains at No. 2 in the Class 4A poll, with Myrtle Beach sliding to No. 5 this week following a blowout loss to North Myrtle Beach. Aynor slides into the Class 3A poll’s No. 8 position and will face the No. 7 team in the class on the road in the playoffs. Green Sea Floyds has held steady in the top 10, at No. 10 this week, with its season over.
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Boiling Springs
10. Carolina Forest
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Westside
4. South Pointe (1)
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Greer
7. Beaufort
8. Greenville
9. Catawba Ridge
10. Greenwood
Others receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head Island, West Florence
Class 3A
1. Dillon (11)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Palmetto
Others receiving votes: Belton-Honea Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Cheraw
4. Chesnee
5. Newberry
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Barnwell
8. North Central
9. Pelion
10. Saluda
Others receiving votes: Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church
Class A
1. Lake View
2. Lamar
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Whale Branch
7. Carvers Bay
8. Johnsonville
9. Wagener-Salley
10. Green Sea Floyds
Others receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta
