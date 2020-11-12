Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: Burger and his receivers top passing categories

Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger looks for a receiver Friday night. North Myrtle Beach topped rival Myrtle Beach 34-6 in North Myrtle Beach on Friday night. November 6, 2020.

Each week The Sun News Sports staff has compiled the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.

Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon have been included in the statistics each week.

*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided.

The top five statistical leaders from each category through the regular season of the high school football regular season:

PASSING

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 105-158 1,660 17

2. Brice Faircloth, Loris 64-118 766 3

3. Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 31-64 622 6

4. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 44-69 612 9

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

5. Joey McMenamin, St. James 31-59 393 5

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

1. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 111-875 14

2. Nyliek Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 106-844 7

3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 82-835 14

4. Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 80-825 16

5. Noah Jones, Aynor 133-824 12

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 36-727 9

2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 32-541 6

3. Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach 10-336 4

4. Adam Janack, Carolina Forest 19-321 4

5. Chris Gilchrist, Loris 14-201 0

Defense

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

1. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 65, 1, 1, 0, 0

2. Jacob Morgan, St. James 57, 1, 1, 0, 0

3. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach 56, 8, 3, 1, 2

4. Henderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 54, 8.5, 1, 2

5. Marcus Alston, St. James 54, 0, 0, 0, 0

Schedule

Regular Season

Conway at Ashley Ridge

Waccamaw at St. James

Loris at Socastee

Playoffs

Class 5A

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Class 4A

Myrtle Beach at South Aiken

James Island at North Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

Aynor at Oceanside Collegiate

SC Top 10 Poll

Entering the playoffs for the South Carolina High School League, the Grand Strand has five ranked teams – the four that made the playoffs and reigning two-time Class A state champion Green Sea Floyds. Carolina Forest remains in the top 10 in Class 5A and will travel to play No. 14 Goose Creek in its first round playoff matchup.

North Myrtle Beach, the only region champion in the area, remains at No. 2 in the Class 4A poll, with Myrtle Beach sliding to No. 5 this week following a blowout loss to North Myrtle Beach. Aynor slides into the Class 3A poll’s No. 8 position and will face the No. 7 team in the class on the road in the playoffs. Green Sea Floyds has held steady in the top 10, at No. 10 this week, with its season over.

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Northwestern

9. Boiling Springs

10. Carolina Forest

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Westside

4. South Pointe (1)

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Greer

7. Beaufort

8. Greenville

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Greenwood

Others receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head Island, West Florence

Class 3A

1. Dillon (11)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Aynor

9. Fairfield Central

10. Palmetto

Others receiving votes: Belton-Honea Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Cheraw

4. Chesnee

5. Newberry

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Barnwell

8. North Central

9. Pelion

10. Saluda

Others receiving votes: Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joseph’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church

Class A

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Carvers Bay

8. Johnsonville

9. Wagener-Salley

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes: McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta