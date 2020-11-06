‘Huge win’: How North Myrtle Beach enforced its will on rival Myrtle Beach to win region

North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston breaks away from Myrtle Beach defenders. North Myrtle Beach topped rival Myrtle Beach 34-6 in North Myrtle Beach on Friday night. November 6, 2020.

In a clash of the Titans in Region 6-4A, North Myrtle Beach reigned supreme, knocking off Myrtle Beach 34-6 in a dominating effort.

The Chiefs (6-0, 6-0 Region) wrapped up the region title with the victory and a first-round playoff home game. Getting the home game was perhaps the most exciting part of the victory for North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel.

“This is a huge win. One, we’re region champs. Two, we’re at home for the first two rounds of the playoffs,” he said. “Beating Myrtle Beach (5-2, 4-2 Region) is always huge, it’s a goal we have to beat our rivals. But, for us to be able to stay here and not have to drive 10 hours over the next two weeks, should we do what we need to do, that’s huge.”

Coming into a contest against Myrtle Beach, which sat at the top of the SC Prep Media Poll for much of the season before falling to Wilson two weeks ago, North Myrtle Beach knew it was facing a juggernaut on the opposing sideline. Rather than run from the challenge, Reel took the stance that it was an opportunity for his team.

“We challenged them all week,” Reel said of his defense. “(Myrtle Beach is) an explosive offense, they’ve got really good players. Everybody knows that. But, we’re pretty good, too. We believe in what we do, we believe in our guys. They go about our process every day the way we want them to and tonight was a good representation of what they do every day.”

What the Chiefs accomplished started from just after the opening kick, when the defense stood tall, sacking Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger on the first play of the game and forcing a punt on the first drive. A missed field goal for the Chiefs gave the ball back to Myrtle Beach, but again the high-flying offense could not get off the ground, ending the first quarter in a scoreless tie. A second quarter field goal gave Myrtle Beach its only lead of the night, as North Myrtle Beach marched down the field on the following drive to score a touchdown on a Cameron Freeman rush, leading to a 7-3 halftime advantage.

The Chiefs defense would take over in the second half, scoring on a pick-six in the third and fourth quarters, blocking a punt to set up its offense in the red zone, and another interception that led to a short field and points for the offense.

“I say it every day, that we’ve got the best staff in the state and our defensive staff just did a tremendous job getting our guys ready and they did a good job executing the plan,” Reel said. “I’m really happy, but we’ve still got some things to get better at. … Tonight, I thought we did a good job coming out the second half – we didn’t blow the doors off, but we were consistent.”

Myrtle Beach failed to get anything going on offense and left the game battered and bruised. Wideout Adam Randall was hampered with an ankle injury and did not finish the game. Quarterback Ryan Burger sat out most of the second half, with Jake Doty finishing the game for the Seahawks.

“We’re not healthy right now, but hey, I’m just proud of our guys,” said Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson. “I thought we competed our butts off, I think Jake Doty came in and did a really good job. We’ve just got to get healthy and we’ve got a very good football team that has a chance to compete for a state championship. We’ve just got to get healthy in a hurry.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

In a hurry comes in one week, when the Seahawks will hit the road to face South Aiken in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

“I like being the underdog,” Wilson said. “We’re going to be in the underdog role now and we’re going to embrace it, keep grinding, and get better.”

While the two-time defending Lower State champions aren’t quite an underdog in many others’ eyes, including Reel, Wilson will take the motivation to get his team refocused as postseason play begins.

“I’ve got a feeling, if we do what we need to do, we’ll be seeing that group again,” Reel said, referencing Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach will play host to James Island next week in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, while Myrtle Beach will head to South Aiken.

MB – 0 3 3 0 – 6

NMB – 0 7 14 13 – 34

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

None

Second Quarter

MB – Sullivan Hardin 25-yard field goal 7:45

NMB – Cameron Freeman 15-yard rush (Zane Smith kick good) 5:17

Third Quarter

NMB – Chandler McCall 73-yard interception return (Smith kick) 9:23

MB – Hardin 42-yard field goal 3:30

NMB – Elijah Vereen 12-yard rush (Smith kick) 00:00

Fourth Quarter

NMB – Tavarius Hooks 12-yard run (Kick failed) 5:03

NMB – TJ Cox 27-yard interception return (Smith kick) 4:11