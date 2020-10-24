Here are the teams and players who shined in Week 5 of Grand Strand high school football

Aynor’s Ahmad Gerald runs for a touchdown against Loris. The Blue Jackets hosted Loris on Friday night for their 2020 homecoming game. October 23, 2020.

STARS OF THE NIGHT

Carolina Forest offense –The Panthers started slow, scoring only a touchdown in the first quarter and 28 points in the first half. But Carolina Forest’s depth led to a huge scoring outburst in the second half, when the Panthers buried St. James for a 70-28 win. Carolina Forest looks to be rounding into form just before the playoffs. Ahmad Gerald, RB, Aynor – Four scores on the night, with each one coming from a yard out is impressive, but the 240-pound running back also accounted for more than 100 rushing yards and dotted the “Michelin” package in Aynor’s romp over Loris. Xavier Anderson, WR, North Myrtle Beach –Was that Xavier Anderson or Randy Moss suiting up for the Chiefs on Friday? Anderson hauled in three touchdowns, all in the second quarter, to blow open the game against West Florence. He finished the day with four grabs and 186 yards to go with his trio of scores.

BEST GAME

Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38: The No. 1 team in Class 4A goes down, opening up the playoff possibilities in Region 6-4A with a showdown between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach still looming. Going into the fourth quarter, Myrtle Beach held a slim 31-27 lead on Wilson, a tough opponent that has played the Seahawks close in thrilling contests over the past few seasons. The Tigers scored two touchdowns in the final 5 minutes, both off Myrtle Beach fumbles, and intercepted a desperation Ryan Burger pass in the end zone in the final seconds to come away with the thrilling victory at Memorial Stadium.

WEEK 5 RESULTS

@ Aynor 45, Loris 26

@ Carolina Forest 70, St. James 28

@ Sumter 35, Conway 0

Green Sea Floyds 55, @ Timmonsville 20

@ Wilson 41, Myrtle Beach 38, Final

@ North Myrtle Beach 28, West Florence 21, Final

Waccamaw @ Socastee was canceled due to coronavirus concerns