Grand Strand HS football leaders, polls: A pair of Seahawks pace area in receiving yards

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools.

*Editor’s note: Statistics from Waccamaw were not provided.

The top five statistical leaders from each category through Week 5 of the high school football season:

PASSING

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

1. Ryan Burger, Myrtle Beach 79-120 1,278 15

2. Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 27-53 525 6

3. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 31-46 478 6

4. Brice Faircloth, Loris 29-45 333 2

5. Jake Marlow, Socastee 25-55 350 2

RUSHING

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

1. Nyliek Livington, North Myrtle Beach 88-665 7

2. Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 59-608 11

3. Noah Jones, Aynor 100-506 5

4. Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 48-502 11

5. Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 74-469 8

RECEIVING

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

1. Adam Randall, Myrtle Beach 26-556 8

2. JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 22-391 5

3. Xavier Anderson, North Myrtle Beach 10-336 4

4. Chris Gilchrist, Loris 11-165 0

5. Justice Williams, St. James 8-162 2

DEFENSE

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

1. Kenderson Cardaci, Myrtle Beach 47, 7.5 0, 1, 2

2. Keltron Bessant, Myrtle Beach 45, 3.5, 0, 1, 2

3. Latrell Pitts, Carolina Forest 43, 1, 1, 0, 0

4. Joe Kotwicki, St. James 41, 0, 0, 1, 0

5. TJ Cox, North Myrtle Beach 36, 3.5, 0.5, 0, 0

SC Top 10 Poll

Myrtle Beach took a tumble in the SC Prep Football Media Poll this week after it was upset by Wilson last week, falling from a unanimous No. 1 to No. 5 in the Class 4A poll. North Myrtle Beach, idle this week, sits at No. 2 in the poll and awaits Myrtle Beach in its next game.

Carolina Forest has locked up a playoff spot and sits at No. 10 in Class 5A, while Aynor awaits its playoff status, but comes in ranked at No. 8 in Class 3A. Two-time defending Class A state champions, Green Sea Floyds has been eliminated from playoff contention this season and rounds out the Class A poll at No. 10.

Class AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Gaffney

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Dorman

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Northwestern

9. Boiling Springs

10. Carolina Forest

Other receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Westside

4. South Pointe (1)

5. Myrtle Beach

6. Greer

7. Beaufort

8. Greenville

9. Catawba Ridge

10. Greenwood

Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head, West Florence

Class AAA

1. Dillon (11)

2. Chapman (3)

3. Daniel

4. Camden

5. Gilbert

6. Wren

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Aynor

9. Fairfield Central

10. Palmetto

Also receiving votes: Belton Honea-Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan

Class AA

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray

3. Cheraw

4. Chesnee

5. Newberry

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Barnwell

8. North Central

9. Pelion

10. Saluda

Others receiving votes- Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joe’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church.

Class A

1. Lake View

2. Lamar

3. Southside Christian

4. Blackville-Hilda

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Whale Branch

7. Carvers Bay

8. Johnsonville

9. Wagener-Salley

10. Green Sea Floyds

Others receiving votes- McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta

Week 6 Schedule

Aynor at Green Sea Floyds

Beaufort at Carolina Forest

St. James at Conway (non-region)

Dillon at Loris

South Florence at Myrtle Beach

* North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and Waccamaw had games canceled due to playoff status or coronavirus concerns.