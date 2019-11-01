How a region championship was decided between Carolina Forest, Conway in season finale

Carolina Forest left little doubt Friday night as to what program ruled Region 6-5A in 2019.

The Panthers (8-1) completed a dominant run through the region with yet another lopsided victory Friday at The Backyard, defeating Conway 42-13 to claim the region title and a top seed in the playoffs beginning next week.

The 29-point win was the Panthers’ closest region game by far, as they won their five contests in 6-5A by a combined score of 273-41.

Senior running back David Legette rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and senior quarterback Mason Garcia rushed for 90 yards and threw for 120 to lead the Panthers.

Carolina Forest’s only loss this season is to Myrtle Beach, the top-ranked team in Class 4A and reigning 4A state champions.

Conway (3-6, 3-2) also earned a home game in the first round of the playoffs by finishing second in the region.

Carolina Forest 14 21 7 0 – 42

Conway 13 0 0 0 – 13

First quarter

CF – Mason Garcia 9 run (Cole Poirier kick)

Con – Xavier Kinlaw 59 pass from Carlton Terry II (kick blocked)

CF – Garcia 1 run (Poirier kick)

Con – Kinlaw 8 pass from Terry (Christopher DeWitt kick)

Second quarter

CF – David Legette 12 run (Poirier kick)

CF – Garcia 15 run (Poirier kick)

CF – Legette 71 run (Poirier kick)

Third quarter

CF – Legette 6 run (Poirier kick)