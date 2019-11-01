High school football regular season closes with rivalry bouts

Carolina Forest senior quarterback Mason Garcia throws against the Conway Tigers defense Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Conway Tigers sophomore quarterback Carlton Terry II scrambles against the Carolina Forest defense Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Conway Tigers sophomore quarterback Carlton Terry II throws against the Carolina Forest defense Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Conway Tigers sophomore quarterback Carlton Terry II bobbles the ball as he is dragged down by the Carolina Forest pass rush Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Carolina Forest senior running back David Legette runs the ball against the Conway Tigers defense Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Conway Tigers junior running back Donovan Singleton runs the ball against the Carolina Forest defense Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Carolina Forest senior running back David Legette runs the ball against the Conway Tigers defense Friday night in Conway. The Panthers defeated the Tigers 42-13.
Josh Bell
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty throws against the North Myrtle Beach defense Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior defensive back Malik Livingston defends the pass against Myrtle Beach senior receiver Jaylen Sparkman Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty throws against the North Myrtle Beach defense Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty throws against the North Myrtle Beach defense Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis runs the ball against Myrtle Beach Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis throws against Myrtle Beach Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs junior receiver Nick Moss runs after catching a pass from senior quarterback Ramsey Lewis against Myrtle Beach Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior running back Rayshad Feaster runs the ball against the North Myrtle Beach defense Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior defenisve back Malik Livingston intercepts a Luke Doty pass Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
North Myrtle Beach Chiefs senior defenisve back Malik Livingston intercepts a Luke Doty pass Friday night during the inaugural Chick-fil-A Bowl in Little River. The Seahawks defeated the Chiefs 35-14, finishing the regular season at 9-0 and as Region 6-4A champions. North Myrtle Beach finishes at 5-4, 1-4 in the region.
Josh Bell
