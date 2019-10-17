High School Football
Grand Strand High School Football Leaders: Doty, Garcia have eclipsed 1,000 yards passing
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.
*Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.
The Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 6 of the high school football season:
Passing
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 81-125 1,238 18
Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 61-96 1,067 9
Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 46-99 932 12
Gage Conner, Loris 55-121 784 7
Carlton Terry II, Conway 53-108 682 7
Ethan White, St. James 46-95 654 6
Andrew Brown, Aynor 31-38 571 7
Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 26-51 297 4
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 13-34 261 8
Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 75-883 11
Malachi Butler, St. James 124 730 4
Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 84-725 9
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 66-655 11
Andrew Brown, Aynor 102-644 11
Fred Pollard, Aynor 50-539 9
David Legette, Carolina Forest 63-528 10
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 75-500 8
Quan Soles, Loris 92-500 3
Donovan Singleton, Conway 57-401 4
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 17-509 8
Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 27-504 6
Riley Phipps, Aynor 22-420 7
JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 26-407 8
Brice Faircloth, Loris 23-396 4
Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 20-368 3
Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 18-364 2
Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 16-345 6
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 19-339 3
Kam Green, Waccamaw 13-270 3
Defensive
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
Jacob Morgan, St. James 82, 1, 0, 0, 0
Randy Smith, St. James 71, 1, 0, 0, 0
Walker Parler, Waccamaw 70, 4, 1, 0, 0
Jemale Faulkner, St. James 64, 4, 0, 0, 0
Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 63, 9.5, 1.5, 1, 1
Jevade Isaiah, Loris 57, 0, 0, 0, 0
Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 55, 7.5, 0, 0, 0
Jacob Black, Loris 54, 0, 0, 0, 0
Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 54, 0, 2, 0, 0
Drew Shelley, Aynor 53, 11, 2, 0, 0
Comments