Grand Strand High School Football Leaders: Doty, Garcia have eclipsed 1,000 yards passing

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

*Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

The Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 6 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 81-125 1,238 18

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 61-96 1,067 9

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 46-99 932 12

Gage Conner, Loris 55-121 784 7

Carlton Terry II, Conway 53-108 682 7

Ethan White, St. James 46-95 654 6

Andrew Brown, Aynor 31-38 571 7

Cameron Freeman, North Myrtle Beach 26-51 297 4

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 13-34 261 8

Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 75-883 11

Malachi Butler, St. James 124 730 4

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 84-725 9

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 66-655 11

Andrew Brown, Aynor 102-644 11

Fred Pollard, Aynor 50-539 9

David Legette, Carolina Forest 63-528 10

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 75-500 8

Quan Soles, Loris 92-500 3

Donovan Singleton, Conway 57-401 4

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 17-509 8

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 27-504 6

Riley Phipps, Aynor 22-420 7

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 26-407 8

Brice Faircloth, Loris 23-396 4

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 20-368 3

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 18-364 2

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 16-345 6

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 19-339 3

Kam Green, Waccamaw 13-270 3

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Jacob Morgan, St. James 82, 1, 0, 0, 0

Randy Smith, St. James 71, 1, 0, 0, 0

Walker Parler, Waccamaw 70, 4, 1, 0, 0

Jemale Faulkner, St. James 64, 4, 0, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 63, 9.5, 1.5, 1, 1

Jevade Isaiah, Loris 57, 0, 0, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 55, 7.5, 0, 0, 0

Jacob Black, Loris 54, 0, 0, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 54, 0, 2, 0, 0

Drew Shelley, Aynor 53, 11, 2, 0, 0