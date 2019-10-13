Jockeying begins: Here’s how Grand Strand high school football teams fared in Week 7

North Myrtle Beach Chiefs sophomore quarterback Cam Freeman throws against the Wilson Tigers Friday night in Little River. jbell@thesunnews.com

Another week further into the fall, another week of thrilling high school football action across the Grand Strand for our 10 area teams. Homecoming games are popping up around the area, while temperatures finally begin to stay below 70 degrees for game time. Many of our teams are taking advantage of the second season that is region play, scrapping the early season struggles to begin jockeying for playoff position.

Myrtle Beach and Aynor continued undefeated streaks, while North Myrtle Beach suffered its first setback of the season against Wilson. Conway and Carolina Forest remain unbeaten in region play and Green Sea Floyds put up a huge point total against Timmonsville.

(At) Aynor 51, Marion 29: Aynor (6-0, 2-0 Region 6-3A) led by just one point midway through the third quarter, but cruised to a win by outscoring Marion 18-7 down the stretch. The Blue Jackets are rolling up the wins on the season and continue to be one of the top programs on the Grand Strand.

Carolina Forest 49, (at) South Florence 7: The Panthers’ (5-1, 2-0 Region 6-5A) offense is a juggernaut with seemingly no weaknesses, especially in region play. Carolina Forest easily dispatched a normally pesky South Florence team behind the strong play of Mason Garcia.

Conway 28, (at) Socastee 8: Conway (2-4, 2-0 Region 6-5A) spoiled Socastee’s homecoming by jumping out to a 28-0 lead over the Braves (1-5, 0-2 Region 6-5A). Conway has taken full advantage of region play, jumping out to a share of the region lead.

(At) Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8: The Trojans (6-1, 2-0 Region 6-A) show no signs of slowing down on offense, paced by Bubba Elliott and Jaquan Dixon in the running game. The defending Class A state champs are ranked second in the classification and look primed for another playoff run.

(At) Dillon 51, Loris 20: Loris (1-6, 0-2 Region 6-3A) fell to the top ranked team in Class 3A, but showed promise behind quarterback Gage Connor. The Lions are seeking their first region win next week against Cheraw.

Wilson 43, (at) North Myrtle Beach 21: North Myrtle Beach (5-1, 1-1 Region 6-4A) looked lost at times against the potent passing attack of Wilson, surrendering 336 yards and 5 touchdown passes to the Tigers’ starters.

(At) West Florence 42, St. James 14 (Thursday): St. James (3-4, 0-2 Region 6-5A) continues to struggle in region play, falling to coach Jody Jenerette and West Florence on Thursday. The Sharks committed three turnovers in the game.

Bishop England 33, (at) Waccamaw 17: The Warriors’ (5-2, 1-1 Region 7-3A) offense was cooled down this week by a traditional power in Bishop England. A trip to Manning will help get Waccamaw back on track next week.

(At) Myrtle Beach 67, Darlington 0: Myrtle Beach (6-0, 2-0 Region 6-4A) continues its dominant march in region play, easily defeating winless Darlington behind a strong performance from Mr. Football finalist Luke Doty. The top team in Class 4A will face a scrappy Marlboro County team next week.