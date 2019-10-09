High School Football
Grand Strand High School Football Leaders: Dixon of GSF approaching 1,000 yards rushing
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.
*Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.
The Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 6 of the high school football season:
Passing
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 70-106 1,076 15
Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 56-89 931 7
Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 38-80 817 11
Gage Conner, Loris 51-108 752 4
Ethan White, St. James 38-80 599 5
Carlton Terry II, Conway 40-89 466 4
Andrew Brown, Aynor 25-28 457 7
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 19-34 276 1
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 9-30 188 5
Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 69-785 10
Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 74-693 9
Malachi Butler, St. James 108-630 3
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 60-574 11
Andrew Brown, Aynor 82-554 9
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 71-493 8
Fred Pollard, Aynor 41-440 6
David Legette, Carolina Forest 54-426 8
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 42-317 5
Quan Soles, Loris 70-317 2
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 13-405 7
Brice Faircloth, Loris 20-368 3
Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 20-347 3
Riley Phipps, Aynor 19-346 7
Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 15-326 6
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 15-319 3
Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 17-316 2
JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 22-313 6
Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 17-309 2
Kam Green, Waccamaw 13-270 3
Defensive
Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
Jacob Morgan, St. James 66, 1, 0, 0, 0
Jemale Faulkner, St. James 57, 4, 0, 0, 0
Walker Parler, Waccamaw 56, 4, 1, 0, 0
Jevade Isaiah, Loris 51, 0, 0, 0, 0
Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 50, 5.5, 0, 1, 1
Randy Smith, St. James 49, 1, 0, 0, 0
Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 48, 3.5, 0, 0, 0
Jacob Black, Loris 48, 0, 0, 0, 0
Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 46, 0, 2, 0, 0
Billy Barlow, North Myrtle Beach 44, 6.5, 1.5, 0, 0
