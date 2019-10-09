Grand Strand High School Football Leaders: Dixon of GSF approaching 1,000 yards rushing

Jaquan Dixon runs the ball for Green Sea Floyds vs Lamar in the 2018 Class A Championship game at Benedict College in Columbia. jlee@thesunnews.com

Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams through stats provided by the schools. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by Monday at noon are included in the statistics each week.

*Editor’s note: Defensive statistics were not provided by all teams.

The Top 10 statistical leaders through Week 6 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach 70-106 1,076 15

Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest 56-89 931 7

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 38-80 817 11

Gage Conner, Loris 51-108 752 4

Ethan White, St. James 38-80 599 5

Carlton Terry II, Conway 40-89 466 4

Andrew Brown, Aynor 25-28 457 7

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 19-34 276 1

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 9-30 188 5

Darius Lewis, Socastee 9-17 79 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 69-785 10

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 74-693 9

Malachi Butler, St. James 108-630 3

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 60-574 11

Andrew Brown, Aynor 82-554 9

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 71-493 8

Fred Pollard, Aynor 41-440 6

David Legette, Carolina Forest 54-426 8

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 42-317 5

Quan Soles, Loris 70-317 2

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 13-405 7

Brice Faircloth, Loris 20-368 3

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 20-347 3

Riley Phipps, Aynor 19-346 7

Darius Hough, Myrtle Beach 15-326 6

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 15-319 3

Kyle Watkins, Carolina Forest 17-316 2

JJ Jones, Myrtle Beach 22-313 6

Josh Murphy, Carolina Forest 17-309 2

Kam Green, Waccamaw 13-270 3

Defensive

Name, School, Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Jacob Morgan, St. James 66, 1, 0, 0, 0

Jemale Faulkner, St. James 57, 4, 0, 0, 0

Walker Parler, Waccamaw 56, 4, 1, 0, 0

Jevade Isaiah, Loris 51, 0, 0, 0, 0

Kenny Byrd, Myrtle Beach 50, 5.5, 0, 1, 1

Randy Smith, St. James 49, 1, 0, 0, 0

Shedrick Pointer, Myrtle Beach 48, 3.5, 0, 0, 0

Jacob Black, Loris 48, 0, 0, 0, 0

Luke Janack, Carolina Forest 46, 0, 2, 0, 0

Billy Barlow, North Myrtle Beach 44, 6.5, 1.5, 0, 0