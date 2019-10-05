Second season begins: How Grand Strand high school football teams fared in Week 6

SHARE COPY LINK

Week 6 saw the Grand Strand’s football teams enter the “second season” of region play. Now that the teams have finished their non-region slates, these games matter for playoff positioning. No matter the early-season record, a clean slate was afforded to teams all across the state, with some local teams taking advantage, particularly Conway, which picked up its first win of the season.

Myrtle Beach continued its dominant run of late, easily defeating Hartsville 42-21. Carolina Forest looked the part of the juggernaut with a 63-0 victory over Socastee. North Myrtle Beach picked up an impressive road win over a tough Marlboro County team to remain undefeated.

Aynor 45, (at) Cheraw 28: Aynor (5-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A) picked up a strong road win to begin region play. The Blue Jackets rushed the doors off Cheraw in the second half after leading 22-20 in the second quarter.

(At) Carolina Forest 63, Socastee 0: The Panthers (4-1, 1-0 Region 6-5A) wasted no time putting points on the board against Socastee (1-4, 0-1 Region 6-5A), scoring just 18 seconds into the game. The Panthers were up 49-0 at halftime and used a running clock to end the Braves’ night early.

(At) Conway 41, West Florence 38: A tight contest throughout saw Conway (1-4, 1-0 Region 6-5A) lead by 10 at halftime at 20-10. From there, the Tigers held on to win their first game of the season, following last year’s blueprint to the playoffs.

Green Sea Floyds 47, (at) Baptist Hill 0: The Trojans (5-1, 1-0 Region 6-A) continue to crush the competition when facing a like-sized opponent, this time dispatching a top-10 ranked Baptist Hill team on the road. The defending Class A state champions sit at No. 3 in the polls.

Lake City 21, (at) Loris 14: Loris (1-5, 0-1 Region 6-3A) dropped its first region contest of the season after failing to score in the second half against Lake City.

North Myrtle Beach 28, (at) Marlboro County 7: Another week, another win for North Myrtle Beach (5-0, 1-0 Region 6-4A). The Chiefs took care of a scrappy Marlboro County team on the road, remaining perfect on the season behind coach Matt Reel.

(At) South Florence 35, St. James 7: St. James (3-3, 0-1 Region 6-5A) took on a tough opponent in South Florence, hoping to continue momentum from its early season successes in region play. The Sharks have another big opportunity next week at West Florence.

Waccamaw 28, (at) Georgetown 7: The Warriors’ (5-1, 1-0 Region 7-3A) offense remained hot on the season to take out Georgetown for the first time in 22 years. Waccamaw is off to its best start in a decade.

(At) Myrtle Beach 42, Hartsville 21: Myrtle Beach (5-0, 1-0 Region 6-4A) left little doubt as to who runs Class 4A, stomping Hartsville in a matchup of last year’s powers from the region. Luke Doty threw for three long touchdowns to create plenty of separation from the Red Foxes.