Victory Bell, other celebrations: How Grand Strand high school football fared in Week 5

Some things are inevitable in life. Aynor is going to run the ball at will, Luke Doty and Mason Garcia will put up points on any opponent, and the Grand Strand boasts some of the best football in the state as we close Week 5 of the high school football season. While those aren’t all a given, it has been a strong start to the season for the area, with two undefeated teams, a few teams that only have losses to Grand Strand opponents, and competitive teams in every city.

Week 5 saw the Victory Bell stay at Myrtle Beach, Aynor survive a huge scare from St. James, and the first win for Marty Jacobs at Socastee.

Aynor 36, (at) St. James 29: A tight contest that was tied at 22 late went the way of the Blue Jackets (4-0), who scored 14 points late to get the best of St. James (3-2). Both teams concluded strong non-region slates to their schedules, with St. James picking up its first non-region wins in two years and Aynor continuing to dominate with its potent rushing attack.

Carolina Forest 49, (at) Loris 6: The Panthers (3-1) picked up a nice road win over Loris (1-4) behind a strong offensive attack and a suffocating defense. Loris finishes a tough non-region slate that included games against multiple Class 4A and 5A teams, while Carolina Forest continued its winning ways heading into region play.

(At) Myrtle Beach 41, Conway 9: The Victory Bell will not leave Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (4-0) concluded their non-region slate as the top ranked team in Class 4A. Conway finds itself in familiar territory, as it did not win a game in non-region play last season before coming alive in region play to make the playoffs in Class 5A.

Green Sea Floyds 35, (at) McBee 7: Playing non-region games with a target on its back as the defending Class A state champions, Green Sea Floyds showed it is no slouch again this season. The Trojans (4-1) triumphed over McBee and move into region play as the 3rd ranked team in its class.

(At) Socastee 14, Georgetown 13: Socastee came into this week without having won a game or scored a touchdown on the season. Both changed in a big way as the Braves (1-3) got into the win column to end non-region play.

(At) Waccamaw 28, St. John’s 6: Judging off previous Waccamaw teams, this year has already been a raving success on the field. The Warriors (4-1) aren’t satisfied with just winning games, as they have their sights set on the playoffs.