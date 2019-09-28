‘We were sloppy tonight’: Why Myrtle Beach is seeking more after big Victory Bell win

Kickoff Classic highlights in slow motion Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Highlights of the 2019 CNB Kickoff Classic football jamboree held at Coastal Carolina's Brooks Stadium. The annual event showcasing area high school football teams was rained out after just two matches on Friday.

In a rivalry matchup anything can happen.

On Friday, Myrtle Beach made sure its county rival, Conway, wouldn’t pick up its first win of the season by dominating a sloppy affair and defeating the Tigers (0-5) 41-9 to retain the Victory Bell. The Seahawks (5-0) were led by their all-everything quarterback Luke Doty, who had more than 300 yards of total offense as the leading rusher and passer on the night.

“I’m glad we got a win, but we were sloppy tonight. We were sloppy and didn’t have a great week of practice,” said Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson. “We’ve got to come to practice and be sharp all week and not have any terrible practices. We’ve got to get better, so hopefully we can learn from this and realize how important it is to come out during the week and play well Monday through Thursday.”

While the practices may not have been crisp, the Seahawks had more than enough on both sides of the ball to keep Conway off balance and behind the chains. The Myrtle Beach defense forced three interceptions from Conway quarterback Carlton Terry II, returning one for a touchdown. There were plenty of opportunities for more turnovers, as the Seahawks flew around and jumped routes consistently all night.

“I’m proud of our guys for getting a win. We’ve got to get better and we’ve have got to do the little things well and execute better than we did tonight,” Wilson said.

Myrtle Beach started the game fast, scoring in a Wildcat formation with a defensive back and return man in Xayvion Knox at the helm of the offense. His 1-yard scoring plunge set the tone for the contest, as Myrtle Beach battered a tough Conway defense due in large part to turnovers, great field position, and an officiating crew that was not afraid to throw flags. More than 30 penalties were assessed in the game, perhaps none bigger than on the third offensive drive for Myrtle Beach, when Conway was called for three pass interference penalties, setting up a Rayshad Feaster 15-yard scoring run.

Finally, in the second quarter, Doty came alive with an 80-yard scoring strike to last week’s hero Darius Hough, then hit Ben Herriott and JJ Jones in the quarter. Conway would flash its big play ability with a 72-yard laser from Terry II to Xavier Kinlaw, but the Tigers wouldn’t sustain another drive of note against the stifling Seahawk defense.

For Conway, the loss ends the first half of the Tigers’ season and begins a fresh slate as region play looms. Last season, the Tigers didn’t win a game in non-region play and still found a way into the Class 5A playoffs after playing well in their region slate. Coach Carlton Terry challenged his team to replicate that following the rivalry loss.

“I think our team is capable,” he said. “We won’t face a team no better than what we faced tonight. Several of the teams in our region aren’t as good as what we’ve faced our first five games. We haven’t passed a test yet, but we’ve played great teams and come up short. That’s getting us ready for the second half of our schedule.”

Myrtle Beach used a similar tactic in its scheduling, ending its non-region slate with two Class 5A teams in Carolina Forest and Conway. The Seahawks won both games convincingly, but will face a huge test as Hartsville comes to town next week to begin region play. Last season, Hartsville was the only team to defeat Myrtle Beach, hanging 70 points on the squad before Doty and the Seahawks avenged the loss by knocking the Red Foxes out of the Class 4A playoffs.

“They’ll come and bring a good crowd over here and it will be a tough football game,” Wilson said. “We play a tough region … Our region is tough, that’s one reason we play these (Class) 5A teams, to get us battle tested and ready to go.”

Conway will host West Florence to begin Region 6-5A play, while Myrtle Beach will host Hartsville in a Region 6-4A contest.

CON – 0 7 2 0 – 9

MB – 14 20 7 0 – 41

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

MB – Xayvion Knox 1-yard run (Sullivan Hardin kick good) 10:11

MB – Rayshad Feaster 15-yard run (Hardin kick good) 2:39

Second Quarter

MB – Luke Doty 80 yard pass to Darius Hough (kick failed) 10:53

MB – Doty 38-yard pass to Ben Herriott (Hardin kick good) 3:18

CON – Carlton Terry II 72-yard pass to Xavier Kinlaw (Chris DeWitt kick good)

MB – Doty 8-yard pass to JJ Jones (Hardin kick good) 00:30

Third Quarter

CON – Blocked punt for a safety 5:56

MB – Kenny Byrd 78-yard interception return (Hardin kick good) 1:45

Fourth Quarter

None

Statistical Leaders

Passing

CON – Carlton Terry II – 12-36-148-1-3

MB – Luke Doty – 12-20-232-3-0

Rushing

CON – Donovan Singleton – 10-69

MB – Luke Doty – 7-94

Receiving

CON – Xavier Kinlaw – 3-100 TD

MB – Darius Hough – 3-132 TD