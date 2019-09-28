Myrtle Beach, Conway football battle for Victory Bell

Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty slaps hands with teammate Darius Hough as the Seahawks (5-0) take the field Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium before their matchup against the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty takes the field Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium as the Seahawks (5-0 ) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty jumps into the air with senior linebacker Shedrick Pointer as the Seahawks (5-0) take the field Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadiumbefore their matchup against the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior receiver Darius Hough points at the camera during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty throws a pass to senior receiver Jaylen Sparkman during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach junior receiver J.J. Jones (5) makes a catch with sophomore receiver Adam Randall (8) looking on during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior receiver Darius Hough makes a catch during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior receiver Darius Hough throws his arms out after making a catch during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty riles up his teammates during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks head coach Mickey Wilson (right) speaks with Conway Tigers head coach Carlton Terry during warmups at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty shakes hands with children at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
The “Victory Bell” trophy sits on the 50-yard-line at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks captains senior quarterback Luke Doty (9), senior linebacker Shedrick Pointer (24), senior running back Xayvion Knox (1), and senior defensive lineman Quamil Spells (11) meet at the 50-yard-line for the coin toss at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Luke Doty (9) and Conway Tigers senior defensive end Tonka Hemingway (91), who will be teammates next year as Gamecocks at the University of South Carolina, bump fists as captains for both teams meet at the 50-yard-line for the coin toss at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
A referee speaks with Conway Tigers senior senior defensive end Tonka Hemingway (91) at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Tigers (0-5) prepare to take on the Myrtle Beach Seahawks (5-0) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
A referee speaks with Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty (9) at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
A referee flips a coin at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
The Myrtle Beach Seahawks take the field at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior receiver Darius Hough takes the field at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) prepare to take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks junior receiver J.J. Jones makes a catch at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks junior receiver J.J. Jones stretches out to make a catch at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior running back Xayvion Knox (1) celebrates with junior defensive lineman Shamarrell Walker (97) after a touchdown at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Conway Tigers sophomore quarterback Carlton Terry II throws a pass against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Tigers (0-5) take on the Seahawks (5-0) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks junior receiver J.J. Jones goes up for a catch at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior running back Rayshad Feaster runs the ball against the Conway Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Seahawks (5-0) take on the Conway Tigers (0-5) in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty makes a throw against the Conway Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks junior receiver J.J. Jones makes a catch in the end zone against the Conway Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Conway Tigers junior running back Donovan Singleton runs the ball against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Conway Tigers senior receiver Xavier Kinlaw runs to the end zone after making a catch against the Myrtle Beach Seahawks at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks junior receiver J.J. Jones makes a catch in the end zone against the Conway Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty runs against the Conway Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Members of the Myrtle Beach Seahawks 2018 State Championship team stand together on the sidelines at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Seahawks face off against the Conway Tigers during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks head coach Mickey Wilson speaks to his players during a timeout at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the Seahawks’ annual “Victory Bell” game against the Conway Tigers. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior running back Jaylen Sparkman runs the ball against the Conway Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach during the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game. The Seahawks defeated the Tigers 41-9.
Conway Tigers head coach Carlton Terry congratulates Myrtle Beach Seahawks senior quarterback Luke Doty after the Seahawks 41-9 victory over the Tigers at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach in the two schools’ annual “Victory Bell” game.
