Inspired by a 67-point loss last season, Waccamaw off to 1-0 start heading to Aynor

Waccamaw High sophomore Stacy Wilson runs a touchdown against Carver’s Bay. Waccamaw High School hosted Carver’s Bay in the first football game of the regular season. jlee@thesunnews.com

81.

That was the motivation for the Waccamaw football team last week. Carvers Bay put 81 points on the Warriors in 2018 and coach Shane Fidler wanted to make sure his team remembered how that opening loss felt. He reminded his players all summer, he kept it up all week while preparing to face the Bears, then his coaches hammered it home all game.

“81 points is a pretty easy motivation tool,” Fidler said on Wednesday. “We wanted to make sure our players remembered that game and used it to keep perspective on the task in front of them. We know that Carvers Bay is a great program with athletes all over the field and, like last year, could put up points in a hurry.”

Waccamaw made a point to avenge last year’s big loss, defeating Carvers Bay 44-0 in Week 0.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

After a huge victory, and the school’s first 1-0 start since the 2011 season, resting on their laurels would be easy for the Warriors to do. That’s where Filder’s motivation comes in once again entering Friday’s game at Aynor.

“We came in on Monday and shook off last week,” Fidler said. “Yes, it was a big win and something that means a lot for our program, but it doesn’t get any easier this week. We know how good Aynor is and they will demand a complete effort from our team if we want to win the game.”

Last season, Jason Allen’s first as Aynor’s head coach, the Blue Jackets cruised to a 47-14 victory over Waccamaw.

“I don’t think they punted in the game,” Fidler said. “Coach Allen and his staff do a great job of getting their guys ready to play and are always a tough opponent.”

Aynor didn’t have a game in Week 0 and their portion of the Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic was not played. Allen put together a rigorous offseason program, with three scrimmages, to get his team ready to go for another playoff run this season. Now, a big test is knocking on the door in Week 1.

“Waccamaw is much improved, you can see that from their result (against Carvers Bay),” Allen said. “Coach Fidler has made a big commitment to the weight room and their players are really starting to show the fruits of that work. They look different, they’re bigger and faster. They have a lot of athletes all over the field.”

When breaking down Waccamaw, Allen noted quarterback Denson Crisler, wideouts Kam Green and Tyree Funnye, and running back Kaimon Skinner as standouts his team will have to contain on Friday.

“Our new defensive coordinator, Billy Jones, is going to have his hands full,” Allen said. “He’s doing a great job of taking away what our opponents like to do, but with all of the athletes on the Waccamaw side, it will be a challenge. Most of our opponents will run a spread style, like Waccamaw, so this is a great primer for our defense to get ready for the season. We like to use our offense (and running the ball) to help our defense by keeping them off the field.”

The challenge for Waccamaw’s defense is well known, but still daunting: stopping Aynor’s power running attack.

“They probably run the Wing-T offense as good or better than anyone in the state,” Fidler said. “We pride ourselves on our tackling as a program; we hit and practice the fundamentals regularly. We’ve really seen the benefits of preaching that technique and hitting every week. This week we will see just how well we’ve been doing at that against a strong Aynor offense.”

Week 1 schedule

Nation Ford at Conway – 7:05 p.m.

Waccamaw at Aynor – 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Forest at Lower Richland – 7:30 p.m.

Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds – 7:30 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Loris – 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Hanahan – 7:30 p.m.

Hilton Head at St. James – 7:30 p.m.

Bye: Socastee