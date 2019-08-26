High School Football
Here are the Grand Strand’s high school football statistical leaders after Week 0
Each week The Sun News Sports staff compiles the statistical leaders from the Grand Strand’s 10 high school football teams, with numbers provided by the coaching staffs. Submissions to lundeentj@gmail.com by 7 p.m. Sunday are included in the statistics each week.
Editor’s note: Aynor, Carolina Forest, and Myrtle Beach did not play in Week 0 and are not included in this week’s stats.
Area statistical leaders from Week 0 of the high school football season:
Passing
Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs
Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 13-19 370 5
Ethan White, St. James 12-20 136 1
Carlton Terry, Conway 4-12 90 1
Gage Conner, Loris 6-11 89 1
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 204 88 1
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 8-13 72 0
Darius Lewis, Socastee 5-10 59 0
Rushing
Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs
Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 23-125 2
Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 4-101 2
Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 11-75 1
Brice Faircloth, Loris 8-74 1
Anwain Graham, Green Sea Floyds 7-73 0
Deondray Stanfield, St. James 13-71 2
Malachi Butler, St. James 22-59 1
Devin Montgomery, North Myrtle Beach 13-48
Darius Lewis, Socastee 4-33
Jayvian Simmons, Waccamaw 5-31
Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 9-30
Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 7-25 3
Gage Conner, Loris 7-21 1
Receiving
Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs
Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 6-184 3
Kam Green, Waccamaw 3-82 1
Randy Smith, St. James 6-79 1
Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 2-77 1
Jayvian Simmons, Waccamaw 2-68 1
Brice Faircloth, Loris 4-62
Aaron Graham, Green Sea Floyds 1-48
Malik Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 5-46
Defensive
Name, School Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs
Tonka Hemingway, Conway 10, 1.5, 0, 0, 0
Al-Jaquan Washington, Conway 8, 0, 0, 0, 0
Billy Barlow, North Myrtle Beach 7, 3, 0, 0, 0
Walker Parler, Waccamaw 7, 0, 0, 0, 0
Caid Byrd, Socastee 5, 0, 0, 0, 0
Tate Finklea, Conway 4.5, 2.5, 1.5, 0, 0
Anwain Graham, Green Sea Floyds 0, 0, 0, 0, 1
