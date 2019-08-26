Here are the Grand Strand’s high school football statistical leaders after Week 0

Waccamaw’s Kam Green throws a touchdown pass to Tyree Funnye against Carver’s Bay. Waccamaw High School hosted Carver’s Bay in the first football game of the regular season. jlee@thesunnews.com

Editor’s note: Aynor, Carolina Forest, and Myrtle Beach did not play in Week 0 and are not included in this week’s stats.

Area statistical leaders from Week 0 of the high school football season:

Passing

Name, School Completions-Attempts Yards TDs

Denson Crisler, Waccamaw 13-19 370 5

Ethan White, St. James 12-20 136 1

Carlton Terry, Conway 4-12 90 1

Gage Conner, Loris 6-11 89 1

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 204 88 1

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 8-13 72 0

Darius Lewis, Socastee 5-10 59 0

Rushing

Name, School Attempts-Yards TDs

Ramsey Lewis, North Myrtle Beach 23-125 2

Jaquan Dixon, Green Sea Floyds 4-101 2

Kaimon Skinner, Waccamaw 11-75 1

Brice Faircloth, Loris 8-74 1

Anwain Graham, Green Sea Floyds 7-73 0

Deondray Stanfield, St. James 13-71 2

Malachi Butler, St. James 22-59 1

Devin Montgomery, North Myrtle Beach 13-48

Darius Lewis, Socastee 4-33

Jayvian Simmons, Waccamaw 5-31

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 9-30

Bubba Elliott, Green Sea Floyds 7-25 3

Gage Conner, Loris 7-21 1

Receiving

Name, School Receptions-Yards TDs

Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw 6-184 3

Kam Green, Waccamaw 3-82 1

Randy Smith, St. James 6-79 1

Xavier Kinlaw, Conway 2-77 1

Jayvian Simmons, Waccamaw 2-68 1

Brice Faircloth, Loris 4-62

Aaron Graham, Green Sea Floyds 1-48

Malik Livingston, North Myrtle Beach 5-46

Defensive

Name, School Tackles, Tackles for Loss, Sacks, Interceptions, TDs

Tonka Hemingway, Conway 10, 1.5, 0, 0, 0

Al-Jaquan Washington, Conway 8, 0, 0, 0, 0

Billy Barlow, North Myrtle Beach 7, 3, 0, 0, 0

Walker Parler, Waccamaw 7, 0, 0, 0, 0

Caid Byrd, Socastee 5, 0, 0, 0, 0

Tate Finklea, Conway 4.5, 2.5, 1.5, 0, 0

Anwain Graham, Green Sea Floyds 0, 0, 0, 0, 1