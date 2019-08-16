‘Play the hand you’re dealt’: CNB Kickoff Classic rainout mixed bag for area teams

Coaches Conference for Kickoff Classic held at CCU Conway National Bank hosts a luncheon and press conference for area high school football coaches at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the 2019 Kickoff Classic football jamboree to be held this Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway National Bank hosts a luncheon and press conference for area high school football coaches at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the 2019 Kickoff Classic football jamboree to be held this Friday night.

In their final tune-up action for the high school football season, four of the Grand Strand’s 10 area teams put on a show Friday night at Brooks Stadium on the Coastal Carolina University campus, before the weather stole their thunder.

Both state champions from last season, Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds, showed their might, pitching shutouts during their periods of play and turning over their opponents to create short fields and scoring opportunities for their offenses.

Mother Nature made sure to remind the teams of her power, adding a 45-minute weather delay before Aynor and Carolina Forest could begin competition. Waccamaw, North Myrtle Beach, Loris, and Conway never hit the field for warmups on the night.

Myrtle Beach 21, St. James 0

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Picking up where it left off a season ago, the Myrtle Beach offense looked crisp in the first matchup of the day. Quarterback Luke Doty threw for a pair of scores and rushed for another in the Seahawks’ 21-0 triumph over St. James, throwing for 139 yards in 20 minutes of action. The Sharks started the contest with a long drive, but a turnover spoiled their effort and Doty drove his squad right down the field to take a lead. The Seahawks used poor special teams execution by St. James to begin its drives in excellent field position.

Myrtle Beach will be off Week 0, when St. James will play host to Loris next Friday.

Green Sea Floyds 28, Socastee 0

A turnover on Socastee’s first drive put Green Sea Floyds in position to make a statement and the Trojans did just that with an opening touchdown. Coming off a Class A state championship and returning much of their offensive talent, the Trojans ran the ball effectively and played tough in the trenches to stifle the Braves in the Kickoff Classic’s second matchup.

Quarterback Bubba Elliott piloted the Trojans, running for the game’s first score and throwing for a 65-yard score to Jaquan Dixon and a short connection with Aaron Graham. Dixon ran for a score late in the contest, tiptoeing down the sidelines to find the end zone.

Green Sea Floyds will play at West Columbus next week, while Socastee will host West Brunswick.

What’s next for the unfortunate six?

As the regular season begins next week, Friday’s contests represented the final tune-up for area teams. Due to the cancellation, Carolina Forest, Aynor, Waccamaw, Loris, North Myrtle Beach and Conway will move into Week 0 without an additional contest under their belts.

“It’s unfortunate, but you have to play the hand that you’re dealt,” said North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel. “We really wanted to get in some live reps against another team, instead of beating up on ourselves. We’ve got a really good team coming in (Friday night) in Conway, so we need any reps we can get at this point of the season.”

Now that the 30th Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic is in the past, the games count for all 10 area teams.