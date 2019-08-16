CNB Kickoff Classic high school football jamboree rained out after two contests

Coaches Conference for Kickoff Classic held at CCU Conway National Bank hosts a luncheon and press conference for area high school football coaches at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the 2019 Kickoff Classic football jamboree to be held this Friday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway National Bank hosts a luncheon and press conference for area high school football coaches at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the 2019 Kickoff Classic football jamboree to be held this Friday night.

The Conway National Bank Kickoff Classic ended after two games Friday night because of inclement weather.

A little bit after 8 p.m. a weather delay was announced, and just after 9 p.m., coaches, CNB officials and Coastal Carolina University made the decision to cancel the remaining three games.

A heavy downfall of rain was coming down just before the third game — set to feature Aynor and Carolina Forest — got underway at CCU’s Brooks Stadium, causing officials to call off the jamboree.

The two games that were completed were shutouts, with Myrtle Beach topping St. James in the opener and Green Sea Floyds beating Socastee 21-0 in the second contest. In addition to Aynor-Carolina Forest, Waccamaw-North Myrtle Beach and Loris-Conway were canceled.