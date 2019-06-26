A former high school standout on the Grand Strand has signed with the Dallas Cowboys

Ryan Yurachek has signed as a fullback with the Dallas Cowboys. Ryan Yurachek Twitter page

Carolina Forest High graduate Ryan Yurachek has landed with his third team in his short NFL career.

He has been signed as a fullback by the Dallas Cowboys and is on the team’s 90-man roster.

Yurachek, 22, who worked out for the Cowboys two weeks ago after a minicamp practice, joins Jamize Olawale as fullbacks on the roster.

Yurachek spent last year on the Oakland Raiders practice squad but was released in late May when the Raiders signed cornerback D.J. Killings.

He initially signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2018 but was released and spent the season in Oakland.

“After a wild couple of weeks I couldn’t be more happy to say that I am officially a Dallas Cowboy,” Yurachek said on his Twitter account. “Crazy how fast God can close one door and open another in your life. Let’s get to work!”

During his four years as a tight end at Marshall University, Yurachek, the son of former Coastal Carolina and current Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek, caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards with 26 touchdowns. He only had three carries in college for 40 yards.

In 2017, Yurachek was a Marshall team captain and had career highs with 54 catches for 490 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also the recipient of Marshall’s Chad Pennington Leadership Award.

The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 10-6 record last season and defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

To make room for Yurachek, the Cowboys released linebacker Justin Phillips, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State.

Dallas begins preseason training camp in July and must cut its roster to 53 players by Aug. 31, though additional players may be kept on the team’s practice squad.