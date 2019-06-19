These two NFL players are returning to the Grand Strand to host youth football camps

Hunter Renfrow a microcosm of Clemson Tigers’ evolution Hunter Renfrow began his career at Clemson as a walk-on from Socastee High School, a mere footnote on the roster. He ended his career Monday as a two-time national champion, leaving a glowing legacy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hunter Renfrow began his career at Clemson as a walk-on from Socastee High School, a mere footnote on the roster. He ended his career Monday as a two-time national champion, leaving a glowing legacy.

A pair of NFL players who honed their games on the Grand Strand will be conducting football camps in the area in July.

Clemson graduate and Oakland Raiders draft pick Hunter Renfrow will hold his inaugural football camp on July 8 at his alma mater, Socastee High School, and New York Jets running back De’Angelo Henderson will hold his second annual camp at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium on July 6.

Renfrow’s camp from 12:30-4:30 p.m. for ages 6-16 costs $75 which includes a T-shirt, autographed picture of Renfrow and an individual photo with him. There is space for 250 campers and registration before midnight July 6 can be done at https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?id=144826.

The receiver was selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, No. 149 overall, in April after an award-winning career at Clemson.

He won the Burlsworth Trophy, which goes to the most outstanding college football player who was a former walk on, helped the Tigers win a pair of national titles in three national championship games, and set Clemson records for most consecutive starts by a wide receiver and most consecutive games with a catch.

“Excited to be back home July 8th for my football camp at Socastee High School,” Renfrow said on Instagram.

The De’Angelo Henderson Youth Football Camp for ages 5-14 is from 9 a.m. to noon July 6 at Brooks Stadium, is a USA Football event and is free. Campers will receive a T-shirt and can register at https://account.usafootball.com/login?redirect=%2Fevents%2F166.

Henderson is entering his third season in the NFL. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was released after a season with the Broncos and was signed by the Jets, who called him up from the practice squad for the final three games of the 2018 season. He was also active in Week 8 last year.

Henderson, who holds several Coastal Carolina running back records and set an NCAA Division I record with at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games, will likely have several former CCU teammates assisting him at the camp.

