Grand Strand high school teams get back to business and reacclimated to football

For the first time in three weeks, the sounds of popping pads, coaches’ whistle blasts and footballs being tossed around were heard on the Grand Strand, as teams hit the practice fields in preparation for Week Seven’s games.

With an elongated break from playing during the middle of the season due to Hurricane

Florence, area coaches were anticipating getting their guys back on the field this week to see what kind of impact the break had on their mental and physical preparation.

“It’s great to get back out on the field with all the guys,” Aynor coach Jason Allen said. “Just being around our football family is a huge part of why we do what we do. Our players have had great energy and attention to detail all week; they’ve been tremendous. We are just ready to get back to playing football.”

Now that they have reconvened with their teams, coaches are facing a two-headed monster in preparation – ensuring their teams are in football shape after such a long period of time off, and making sure the players are ready to play going into their Week Seven games.

“(Our guys look) very good considering they had so much time off,” Green Sea Floyds coach Donnie Keifer said. “We’re dealing with a lot of soreness from the weight room, primarily. Even though we started back with low percentages and moderate volume (workouts), they are a little sore from not being able to life for over three weeks. But they’re responding well.”

In North Myrtle Beach, coach Matt Reel is coming off a 20-6 win in Week Three over St. James that can be considered a subpar performance for a team with lofty expectations. Couple that with the Hurricane Florence break and you’ve got a team that is hungry to get back to work.

“(The) kids have been great,” Reel said. “We’re just fighting the things we knew we would have to as far as conditioning and timing. It’s a challenge, but everyone else (in the area) is facing the same thing as us.”

Many of the area’s coaches took the early part of the week to have something akin to an early season refresher practice, where they got their players out to do conditioning and get used to football activities again.

With area games being played on Saturday and Monday, teams have a little bit of extra

time to get ready to face their region opponents.

“This is as hard as it gets,” Loris coach Jamie Snider said. “This is one of the hardest things I’ve faced in my coaching career.”

Week Seven schedule

Waccamaw at Bishop England – Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Darlington – Saturday at noon

Socastee at Conway – Saturday at 6 p.m.

Green Sea Floyds at Timmonsville – Saturday at 6 p.m.

South Florence at Carolina Forest – Saturday at 7 p.m.

Dillon at Loris – Saturday at 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Aynor at Marion – Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

West Florence at St. James – Monday at 6:30 p.m.