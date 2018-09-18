Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson rants about “absurd” decision to play football games

When the South Carolina High School League met on Tuesday and determined the regular season needed to be extended by one week, Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson found himself wondering why they made such a move.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “To me, this is absurd. We have a model in place to push the season back two weeks, like we did when (Hurricane) Matthew came through a few years ago.”
Wilson’s frustration stems from the idea that the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are not yet back in school, but may be required to play a Week 5 game with very limited practice time.
“Honestly, this decision throws the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under the bus,” he said. “The high school league is supposed to be about fairness and this isn’t fair to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.”
Around the state, schools have been back in session this week, meaning other football teams are able to have a normal week of practice. In Horry, Darlington, Marlboro, Marion, Chesterfield, and Georgetown counties, schools will not have a full week of classes and will not have ample time to prepare for a football game.
Horry County Schools has canceled classes and participation in sports through at least Wednesday, and is expected to announce by 2 p.m. Wednesday whether classes will be held later this week.
“Football is a preparation game, mentally and physically, and you need that time to get ready to play your best,” Wilson said. “I won’t put my players in harm’s way and have them playing a game they aren’t ready for mentally and physically.”
Conway’s Carlton Terry had a similar concern when asked about getting ready to play, as did Loris’s Jamie Snider and Socastee’s Doug Illing.
If Horry County reopens schools Thursday, that would allow just one day of practice before a game on wet and soggy playing surfaces with 10 days off between football-related activities, which some coaches believe is questionable at best for player safety.
Though this is the situation in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, schools across the state are getting what Wilson calls an unfair advantage.
“The upstate and other areas across the state are gaining a competitive advantage over the
schools in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee,” he said. “The high school league needs to give us that competitive advantage back by pushing the season back two weeks. Why they haven’t done that is ridiculous to me and throws the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under the bus.”
In 2016, the SCHSL pushed back the regular season two weeks due to Hurricane Matthew, which caused state championship games to be played the same week as the Shrine Bowl.
Under the current model introduced by the SCHSL, the Class 3A, 4A and 5A championships games will take place on the same day as the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Game, which takes place at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
