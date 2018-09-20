Why Myrtle Beach, Conway won’t play for the Victory Bell this season, other changes

It appears the Victory Bell is primed to stay in Myrtle Beach for another year.

And it won’t be because of another close finish.

With all but one area contest being canceled or postponed because of the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, the Seahawks’ annual rivalry game against Conway will not be played this week - or perhaps at all.

“Our game against Conway is canceled unless the (South Carolina) High School League steps in and pushes back the season another week,” said Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson, whose team beat the Tigers 13-12 last season. “We’re in a mess and it seems like we’re not getting any help from Columbia (home of the SCHSL).”

Nine of the area’s teams were to be in action in Week Five, with North Myrtle Beach having the week off. Included in the canceled games are St. James at Aynor, Loris at Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach at Conway and Socastee at Georgetown. McBee was due to travel to Green Sea Floyds in Week Five, but the two teams will instead play in the newly added Week 11, as they were both without games in Week Four.

Waccamaw at St. John’s will go on as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the SCHSL met and decided to add a Week 11 to the regular season, allowing teams to make up games missed in Week Four, when Hurricane Florence was bearing down on South Carolina. While much of the state has returned to school, the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas are out through the end of the week, as major flooding and road closures have prevented a return to normalcy. More flooding continues in the Grand Strand, with no end in sight.

Georgetown High School assistant principal and co-athletic director Alicia Johnson offered her best wishes to the Grand Strand while confirming that her school’s game against Socastee will not be played.

“Initially, we wanted to get the game in on Monday, but with Horry County being out of school, there was no way to make it happen,” she said. “We understand that safety and the major impacts of the floods are a key factor in making these decisions, and we are hoping for the best possible outcomes for our neighbors in Horry County.”

According to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, student-athletes in the school district can’t practice or participate in athletic competitions if school is not in session, and contact sports require at least two days of practice prior to a game. Non-contact sports require at least one.

So county schools would have needed to reopen Wednesday in order for their football teams to play on Friday night. They can possibly play on Saturday or thereafter if schools reopen by Thursday. Georgetown County schools were back in session Wednesday.

In addition to Week Five’s cancellations, both Wilson and Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris confirmed that the two teams will not make up their Week Four contest during the SCHSL’s added Week 11, as they do not want to put their players in harm’s way for a non-region game.

“We don’t want to put our players out for a glorified scrimmage after we’ve wrapped up region play,” Wilson said. “Had the game happened when it was scheduled, it would have helped us get ready for our region schedule, but playing it after the season doesn’t benefit either of our programs, especially if we’re fortunate enough to make the playoffs. It’s unfortunate, because that’s a fun game for us to play and I know both communities really look forward to it.”

Both Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest will have eight-game regular season schedules with the two cancellations.

Week 5 Schedule