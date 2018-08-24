Myrtle Beach is taking on Hanahan tonight.
High School Football

Live updates: Tonight’s high school football scoreboard

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 24, 2018 07:33 PM

Find live, up-to-the-minute scores here and via our partner, ScoreStream, which can be downloaded here. Once in the app, you can join in on the action by submitting scores, photos and video from a game.

Carolina Forest 34, Lower Richland 14 (Final)

Nation Ford 28, Conway 17 (Final)

Hannah-Pamplico 28, Green Sea Floyds 12 (Final)

North Myrtle Beach 41, Loris 14 (Final)

Myrtle Beach 37, Hanahan 0 (Final)

Socastee 39, North Brunswick (N.C.) 21 (Final)

Hilton Head 34, St. James 0 (Final)

Aynor 47, Waccamaw 14 (Final)

