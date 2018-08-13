Closing in on high school football season, we’re pleased to introduce ScoreStream

With another high school sports season just days away in the Myrtle Beach area, we would like to take the opportunity to share an exciting new feature that will supplement our coverage this year.
The Sun News is partnering with ScoreStream for real-time collection and reporting of high school football results. On Friday nights, for example, you’ll find up-to-the-minute scores on MyrtleBeachOnline.com from high school football games across The Sun News’ coverage area. Those teams include Green Sea Floyds Trojans, Aynor Blue Jackets, Loris Lions, Waccamaw Warriors, Myrtle Beach Seahawks, North Myrtle Beach Chiefs, Carolina Forest Panthers, Conway Tigers, Socastee Braves and St. James Sharks.
The best part of this new system is that coaches, parents — and just plain fans — are invited to help report scores by using the ScoreStream mobile app (download information here). ScoreStream is a crowd-sourcing-based operation that, for instance, should allow us to greatly increase the number of Friday night football scores that we’re able to report. The ScoreStream app also allows users to upload photos and video clips from the games they’re watching.
We’ll all be getting to know ScoreStream better in the months to come. For now, bookmark us, share what you see, and return often to MyrtleBeachOnline.
Click HERE to read more about ScoreStream.
