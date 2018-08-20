Why the Carolina Forest football team just received a rare gift from its Week 1 foe

The Carolina Forest football team received a small gift this week, as its opening game of the season will now be played at home against Lower Richland, according to Carolina Forest Head Coach Marc Morris. With the venue change, the Panthers will now play six games at home this season.

The Panthers were slated to travel to Columbia for the game, but due to a delay in completion of Lower Richland’s stadium renovations, the game will be played at Carolina Forest. The change in venue saves the team over four hours and 200-plus miles of travel round trip.

In 2017, Lower Richland’s stadium received upgrades in the form of an artificial turf playing field, new scoreboard and new lighting. Phase II of the upgrades, which were to be complete by Friday but were delayed due to weather, include new seats, restrooms and parking lot on the home side.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

SIGN UP