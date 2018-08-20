Vote here for The Sun News’ high school football game of the week

Week Zero is in the books, with North Myrtle Beach, Loris, and Green Sea Floyds as winners in the Grand Strand. Now, every team will be in action in Week One, giving every fan base a chance to see what the 2018 season holds in store for their hometown team.
Now the question looms, what is the game of the week for Week One? With two local-on-local matchups, Loris at North Myrtle Beach and Aynor at Waccammaw, and four local teams hosting games, Week One is sure to provide a number of quality matchups:
(Voting begins now and results will be tallied at 5 p.m. Wednesday)
