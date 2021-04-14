Charlie Rymer returns to TV with his own show based in Myrtle Beach on CBS Sports

Charlie Rymer, formerly of Golf Channel, says a few words prior to the 2016 First Tee of the Grand Strand Future Generations Tournament at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island. The Fort Mill native and fellow former Golf Channel personality Kelly Tilghman of North Myrtle Beach have hosted the event. jlee@thesunnews

When Charlie Rymer left the Golf Channel in late 2018 and became a Myrtle Beach brand ambassador for Golf Tourism Solutions, both he and the marketing and technology agency envisioned utilizing multiple mediums to maximize his reach.

In the two-plus years since, Rymer has hosted an online golf interview show and a podcast, and has been featured in marketing campaigns involving several digital platforms and forms of media.

He’s now returning to national television, where he is perhaps most accomplished and carries the most clout.

“The Charlie Rymer Golf Show” based in Myrtle Beach will debut Monday at 8:30 p.m. as part of CBS Sports Network’s new Monday night block of golf programming.

The show features the Fort Mill native interviewing and interacting with celebrities and locals, both on and off the course. The 30-minute show will run 16 episodes in its inaugural season, with the first eight airing this spring and the second eight airing in the fall.

The show is the back portion of CBS Sports Network’s new two-hour Monday night golf lineup. “Course Record with Michael Breed” featuring co-hosts Michael Breed and Greg DuCharme, which began its second season earlier this year, airs weekly at 7 p.m. “Faldo Formula” featuring CBS Sports lead golf analyst Nick Faldo follows at 8 p.m. and leads into Rymer’s show.

The debut show features fan-favorite John Daly and country singer Colt Ford and includes some fishing.

The April 26 show will feature parts of Rymer’s one-hour interview of Dustin Johnson at the TPC Myrtle Beach on March 4, when Johnson was at his golf school at the TPC on the eve of the Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship.

“He was in a really relaxed mood and I think maybe some folks will see Dustin in a little bit different light than maybe you’ve seen him in the past,” Rymer said. “Anytime you can get the world No. 1 on your show that’s a good day.”

The first eight episodes have been filmed by The Workshop Content Studios based in Philadelphia, which does much of GTS’ filmed content.

Rymer’s former Golf Channel colleague Damon Hack was an interview subject, as was Faldo.

“I can’t wait for people to see my conversation with him,” Rymer said. “He actually got a little emotional and that was really neat to see.”

The show will have several elements through different episodes including interviews, instruction, travels along the Grand Strand, food including Rymer’s own cooking and recipes, and of course stories from Rymer’s amateur and PGA Tour playing careers and time as a broadcaster.

“I really don’t want the show to get pigeon-holed,” Rymer said. “I want to do interviews but I don’t want it to be known as an interview show. I want to do some golf tips, but I don’t want to be a golf tips show. We do some food stuff, which for me is a lot of fun.”

Rymer’s cooking skills improved last summer when he was weakened and stuck in his house for several weeks with COVID-19.

“I ended up watching a lot of cooking shows,” Rymer said. “I thought that I’d love to do a cooking segment every now and then. But it’s on a sports network so we’d have to tie it back into our sport. So I do some cooking and do some dishes that are inspired by golfers.”

Rymer ended an 11-year on-air career at Golf Channel late in 2018 and moved to Murrells Inlet.

An online interview show that was also called the Charlie Rymer Golf Show debuted last May and guests included Jack Nicklaus, and Rymer debuted a podcast on Jan. 7 called “Balls in the Air with Charlie Rymer” that has had several episodes.

Excerpts from the podcast will run on the TV show as Rymer is cross-promoting his projects and sending viewers and listeners to the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com website for more content.

A national TV ad promoting Myrtle Beach golf and featuring Rymer jumping into a pool has gotten a lot of air time. GTS is running ads during CBS Sports’ golf programming.

“When we made a more formal relationship, these are the sorts of things we were developing when the pandemic hit,” Rymer said. “. . . I think the (TV) show would have been here a year earlier without the pandemic.”

CBS Sports Network is the 24-hour home of CBS Sports. It is available through all major cable, satellite and telecommunications distributors as well as via Over the Top (OTT) streaming services YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with select providers.

“Having Charlie here has expanded what we can do,” GTS president Bill Golden said. “. . . Charlie is the perfect person for it and there’s no shortage of content here to cover in Myrtle Beach.”