Watch this Myrtle Beach World Am participant hole a 60-foot putt to win $25,000

Sylvia Rosenberger of Germany recorded her best finish Thursday in her nine appearances in the PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship, finishing 13th in her flight.

Unfortunately that’s three spots out of the prize pool for the top 10 in each flight.

Not to worry.

Rosenberger holed a 60-foot putt on an artificial green Thursday night during the tournament’s World’s Largest 19th Hole expo and party at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to win $25,000.

Her putt curled to the right and fell into the cup, setting off a collective roar from those surrounding the contest and watching on a large video screen. Rosenberger then made a joyous high-five lap around the putting surface and took several selfies with other tournament participants while accepting congratulations.

“It was so crazy. I thought, ‘Oh, what happens now?’ ” Rosenberger said in broken English. “All people are crying and ‘Sylvia’ here and ‘Sylvia’ there, so I made the high five to all.”

Rosenberger has participated in the World Am in nine of the past 10 years and has entered the putting contest every trip.

To be one of the four finalists Thursday night, Rosenberger had to win one of the nightly contests. She made the 60-foot putt on Tuesday on one of her three allotted qualifying attempts to be among the eight finalists that night, and her putt in the nightly shootout final was closer to the hole than the other finalists.

So on Thursday night she squared off with the other three finalists, needing to hole the putt in one attempt to win the $25,000, which has never been awarded in the decade or so the contest has been held.

She hit the putt fairly quickly after stepping up to the ball.

“Every year I watch the line and think it must go in. This year I just hit it with no thoughts. It’s just luck,” said Rosenberger, who didn’t have immediate plans for the winnings, other than to put money aside for future trips to the World Am.

The 36th World Am was held this week on 60 Grand Strand courses and featured 3,215 players from 49 states and more than 20 countries. The championship round was held Friday at the Barefoot Resort Dye Club.

The tournament annually gives out a multitude of prizes for contests and random drawings, and past prizes have included a Barefoot Resort condo. Tournament organizers said the $25,000 putting contest is insured and the money will be paid by an insurance company.