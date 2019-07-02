The Myrtle Beach World Amateur has more than 3,000 entrants. See what’s in store

A World Am competitor celebrates a made putt. PlayMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship

The 36th annual PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com World Amateur Handicap Championship has surpassed 3,000 entries a little less than two months before the event tees off.

The tournament, being played Aug. 26-30 on 60 Grand Strand courses, is projected to match last year’s total of approximately 3,200 golfers, which was an increase of about 6 percent over 2017’s total.

The tournament peaked with a sellout of more than 5,000 players in 2000, but participation dropped to levels that hovered around or below 3,000 players from 2009-11.

Players from 49 states – only Alaska isn’t represented – and more than 20 countries have entered.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The number of courses being used in the tournament has increased to 60 this year, which comprises about 75 percent of the public courses in the market. It has been held on about 50 to 56 layouts in recent years.

“It’s good to get more of our golf courses involved and show off more of our courses,” tournament director Scott Tomasello said.

This year’s 19th Hole emcees and guests include Golf Channel’s Damon Hack and Chantel McCabe, PGA Tour Live’s Teryn Gregson, instructor Hank Haney, former Golf Channel personality Charlie Rymer, who will have an expanded role now that he’s an ambassador for Myrtle Beach golf through the Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and technology agency – which operates the event –and SI swimsuit model and online media personality Paige Spiranac, who also promotes the area through GTS.

John Maginnes and Brian Katrek will return to again broadcast their SiriusXM satellite radio show Katrek and Maginnes on Tap each day from the expo from 5-7 p.m.

Like last year, players will have an opportunity to be interviewed by some of the celebrity guests in post-round interviews at the convention center patterned after those on the PGA Tour.

Players are incentivized to enter early, with a graduating entry fee scale that begins at $535 early in the year and will be $635 until the tournament. Online entries close on Aug. 1.

The net stroke play tournament is open to all men and women with a verifiable USGA handicap.

The World Am flights players into nine divisions – men 49 and under, senior men (50-59), mid-senior men (60-69), super senior men (70-79), seasoned seniors (80+), women 49 and under, women 50 and older, the open gross division and senior (50+) gross division.

Flight winners within the net divisions qualify for the championship round on Friday, Aug. 30.

There is also a “Just For Fun” flight for players who want to enjoy the World Am experience without the pressure of competition. It increased from 45 players in its debut in 2017 to 75 players last year, and has increased in popularity again.

“Just for Fun has been doing really well. It took some time to spread the word this isn’t just a competitive golf tournament . . . and they get all the benefits of everything else,” Tomasello said.

The World’s Largest 19th Hole from 6-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights encompasses 120,000-square feet of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, providing participants with free food and drinks, live entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, a golf expo, contests and more.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been added as a 19th Hole sponsor, and the Lending to Heroes mortgage company is a sponsor of the Aug. 25 welcome party at Broadway at the Beach beginning at 5 p.m.







Players will also receive a gift bag that includes a Chase 54 polo, a pullover, a logoed hat, a PGA Tour Superstore gift card and other gifts.







There are 156 foreign players entered, which is about 5.2 percent of entrants, and countries represented include Japan, India, South Africa, Australia, Germany, Portugal and Bermuda.

World Am organizers have partnered with instructors Michael Breed of SiriusXM and Allen Terrell of the Dustin Johnson Golf School to instruct three competitors leading up to the event to see the impact of the lessons. The tournament arranged for the three participants to receive six lessons – two per month in June, July and August – and Breed and Terrell are expected at the 19th Hole.

“It’s kind of a fun way to get participants better, and we want to show how much instruction can improve you leading into the World Am,” Tomasello said. “We believe in instruction so we’re tackling that philosophy.”

Tomasello said 23 percent of entrants are new players, which is up a few percent from the norm. For more information, visit www.MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com.