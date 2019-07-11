A redevelopment proposal has been submitted for Possum Trot Golf Club. See the details

Possum Trot Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach. jbell@thesunnews.com

Possum Trot Golf Club may become a development with more than 700 homes and an assisted living facility if the city of North Myrtle Beach approves an annexation and rezoning request.

The 167-acre course in unincorporated Horry County is scheduled to close Sept. 30 when The Glens Group’s long-term lease to operate it expires, and the city has received a redevelopment proposal to convert the layout into a mixed-use project called Tidal Walk.

The request for annexation and a Planned Development District zoning includes 456 single-family detached homes, 264 attached multifamily units, and eight acres of an assisted living facility with associated medical services, according to Jim Wood, North Myrtle Beach’s Director of Planning and Development.

The annexation and PDD zoning requests are combined, so they will be approved or denied as one.

The request is scheduled to be presented to the North Myrtle Beach Planning Commission on Tuesday, then will require the passing of two readings by the North Myrtle Beach City Council to be approved.

Those readings would presumably be held at council meetings in August and September, unless the proposal is deferred.

Possum Trot, a 6,966-yard par-72 Russell Breeden design that opened in 1968, is owned by a trust involving dozens of members of the Bell, Edge and Gore families.

The property is zoned SF6, which allows for single-family homes with minimum lot sizes of 6,000 square feet – the equivalent of about seven homes per acre.

Possum Trot is essentially in an Horry County doughnut hole surrounded by North Myrtle Beach property, and a developer would covet annexation into city limits to have access to city water and sewer service.

North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling said the course is located in the city’s water and sewer service area and not in the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority’s service area.

Nearby courses Azalea Sands Golf Club and Beachwood Golf Club are in similar situations.

There are some condos bordering parts of Possum Trot in the North Myrtle Beach Golf & Tennis Resort and Golf Glenn Villas communities.