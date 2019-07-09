This 51-year-old North Myrtle Beach golf course is scheduled to close in September

Possum Trot Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach is expected to close on Sept. 30 when The Glens Group’s lease to operate the property as a golf course expires. jbell@thesunnews.com

The Glens Group attempted to give Possum Trot Golf Club a three-month reprieve from closure and possible redevelopment, but was unable to extend the 51-year-old North Myrtle Beach golf course’s life.

The Glens Group has operated Possum Trot through a long-term lease with the course’s owners that expires on Sept. 30, and the lease will not be extended to the end of the year.

“I tried to get an extension through the fall,” Glens Group general manager George Gore said. “I asked the landowners if they would renew it and they said no. So Possum Trot will close on September 30.”





Gore said course conditions will be maintained through the summer. “We’re treating it like every day we’re going to be open, so we’re not going to let it get run down,” he said. “We’re going to maintain it to the standard it has always been maintained.”

Gore said it is his understanding the owners have a sales contract with a developer that takes effect at the start of 2020.

“It’s going to be developed. If it were to operate as a golf course they would let us operate it is what they’ve told me,” Gore said.

Possum Trot’s land is zoned SF6, which allows for single-family homes with minimum lot sizes of 6,000 square feet – the equivalent of about seven homes per acre.

A rezoning request has not been submitted to Horry County, according to Horry County Planning & Zoning Dept. director David Schwerd.

The nearly 170-acre property is owned by a trust involving dozens of members of the Bell, Edge and Gore families.

The 6,966-yard, par-72 Russell Breeden design has been consistently popular since it opened in 1968 as a course on the mid- to low-end of green fees in the market.

Possum Trot is essentially in a doughnut hole in unincorporated Horry County, surrounded by North Myrtle Beach property, and its owners may request annexation into North Myrtle Beach for development. But North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Pat Dowling did not know of a formal annexation request as of Monday.

Any potential developer of Possum Trot, or nearby Azalea Sands Golf Club or Beachwood Golf Club that are in similar situations, may covet annexation into city limits so they would have access to city water and sewer service.

That’s because the Possum Trot property is located in the city’s water and sewer service area and not in the Grand Strand Water & Sewer Authority’s service area, according to Dowling.

Annexation of any property would require approval by the North Myrtle Beach City Council.

North Myrtle Beach Golf & Tennis Resort and Golf Glenn Villas are the two condominium complexes that border the course.

Glens Group also manages Glen Dornoch Golf Links through a lease and has several years remaining on a lease of the former Heather Glen Golf Links, which closed in November 2017 after being sold to national homebuilder D.R. Horton.

At Glen Dornoch, the clubhouse was hit by lightning Friday.

Gore said the strike disabled the clubhouse’s alarms, phone lines, TVs, internet, point of sale system, and one or two of five air conditioning units. It also blew plastic off the socket covers and left a 4-inch hole in the roof. “We’re lucky it didn’t catch fire,” Gore said.





Carolinas PGA in town

The Carolinas PGA invaded the Grand Strand with a pair of events on Tuesday.

The sixth annual Drive, Chip & Putt local qualifier at Legends Golf Resort attracted 187 registrants between the ages of 6 and 15, and the CPGA also started one of its major championships at the Grande Dunes Resort Course.

More than 140 of the best club and teaching professionals in the Carolinas and top amateurs in the two states played the first round of the 68th PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com South Carolina Open after competition began with a pro-am on Monday.

Steve Scott of the Outpost Club in Winston-Salem, N.C., shot a 6-under 66 to hold a lead late in the afternoon Tuesday, while amateur Judson Holliday of Aynor shot a 67 and both Samantha Smith of River Hills Golf & Country Club in Little River and Derek Watson of Pawleys Plantation in Pawleys Island shot 68. Play continues through Thursday and spectators are welcomed for free.

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a collaborative grow-the-game initiative of the Masters Tournament, USGA and PGA of America.

Local qualifying has been expanded to 313 sites across all 50 states this year in May, June, July and August.

The top three local finishers in each of eight age/gender categories advance to subregional qualifiers in July-August followed by regionals in September. The top 40 boys and 40 girls then earn invitations to the National Finals at Augusta National on April 5, 2020, which is the Sunday before the Masters Tournament.

Local qualifiers from Myrtle Beach advance to a subregional at Fort Jackson near Columbia on Aug. 24, and two qualifiers in each division there advance to a regional at Atlanta Athletic Club on Sept. 8. The Carolinas host 18 local qualifiers and three subregionals.

A 2018 national champion won her age group Tuesday at Legends. Ella June Hannant of Pikeville, N.C., who won the Girls 7-9 division in April 2018 in Augusta, won the Girls 10-11 qualifier Tuesday and her two sisters also advanced.







