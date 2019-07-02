Did you know children can play free golf in Myrtle Beach this summer? Here’s how

About 130 children participated in the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Legends Resort on Tuesday, July 12, 2016. Winners from each division advanced to qualifiers and had a chance at the finals at Augusta National Golf Club on the Sunday before the 2017 Masters Tournament. The DCP is part of the grow-the-game initiative through the Masters Tournament, United State Golf Association and PGA of America. File photo

One of the things that make Myrtle Beach an affordable vacation destination for families is the beach is free.

What many people may not realize is golf can be free for children in Myrtle Beach as well.

The golf market employs a “Kids Play Free” program and more than 50 Grand Strand courses participate, including some of the area’s most prominent layouts.

Under the program, a child can play for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The program is generally for juniors ages 16 and younger, though individual courses set their own policies, and some extend the offer to golfers under 18. A few courses also limit the promotion to afternoon tee times.

While Kids Play Free is a 12-month program in many cases, summer is the most opportune time to take advantage of it with children out of school and green fees among the lowest of the year.

“The Kids Play Free program is one of our most rewarding initiatives because it enhances the vacation experience, and it introduces golf’s next generation of players to Myrtle Beach,” said Bill Golden, chief executive officer of Golf Tourism Solutions, a marketing and technology agency that promotes the Grand Strand.

All 22 of Founders Group International’s courses in the market take part in the program, including the Grande Dunes Resort Course, Pine Lakes Country Club, Pawleys Plantation and the King’s North Course at Myrtle Beach National.

All six Arnold Palmer Golf Management courses in the market also participate – three courses at Legends Golf Resort, Heritage Club, Oyster Bay Golf Links and Carolina National Golf Club.

Other participating courses include Tidewater Golf Club, the four layouts at Barefoot Resort, Arcadian Shores Golf Club, Prestwick Country Club, Rivers Edge Golf Club, Tiger’s Eye Golf Links, Arrowhead Country Club, Glen Dornoch Waterway Links, Wild Wing Plantation and The Pearl.

Numerous Strand courses have installed junior tees, shortening layouts to allow new and young players to enjoy an introduction to the game.

A list of participating courses is available online.