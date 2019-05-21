What residents at this golf course are doing to support veterans this Memorial Day week

Veterans were met by a grateful group of community residents at the 16th green of the Long Bay Club during the 2017 Veterans Golf Classic. Community members provided hats, golf towels, hotdogs, baked goods and beverages as they thanked 120 golfers for their military service on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. jlee@thesunnews.com

Hosting a round of the 20th annual Veterans Golf Classic on Wednesday isn’t enough of a show of support and appreciation for the military for the community at Long Bay Golf Club.

A group of residents are continuing a tradition at the club of welcoming current and former service members and their guests with a gift, patriotic decorations, food and drinks at four locations along the course, and enthusiasm.

“We’re just showing all the veterans we appreciate them and support what they do,” said David Post, a co-organizer of the Long Bay Community military appreciation effort with Mitch Pizzetti. “A lot of them have tears in their eyes. These men and women are protecting our country and we like to show them we care.”

The Veterans Golf Class has attracted 419 players and is being held Monday through Wednesday this week on 12 Grand Strand courses.

Participants lucky enough to be assigned Long Bay Club on Wednesday will be greeted by a welcoming group at the entrance, flags and signs along the entrance road, flags of the five military branches flying at the clubhouse, and renditions of the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Pledge of Allegiance” prior to the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

The gift is a wind vent umbrella with the American flag and “Long Bay Community Honors Veterans” embroidered on the umbrella. Last year it was a belt with an American flag buckle and “Veteran” printed under the flag.

Food including grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, chili and home-baked cookies, and an assortment of drinks will be located near the fourth, ninth, 12th and 17th tee boxes. The effort is funded by Long Bay residents, including some veterans like Post, who was drafted into the Army in 1966 and served two years, including a year in Vietnam.

The organized veterans greeting was done for a few years on the 14th hole and included an American flag painted into the fairway. Long Bay did not host Veterans Golf Classic rounds for three years but the event returned and the support moved to the 16th hole a couple years ago.

The 54-hole, two-person team tournament is operated by the Golf Tourism Solutions marketing and technology agency that promotes the Myrtle Beach golf market.

It is open to all current and former members of the military and their friends and guests, and each team must include at least one current or former member of the armed forces. Players are flighted via handicap and play a different format each day.

Players competed in a best ball format Monday at River Hills Golf & Country Club, Whispering Pines, Indian Wells and Myrtlewood Golf Club’s PineHills Course, and scramble format Tuesday at Wachesaw East, Brunswick Plantation, Blackmoor Golf Club and Panther’s Run.

Wednesday’s modified alternate shot rounds are being played at Long Bay, International Club of Myrtle Beach, The Wizard and Arrowhead Country Club. More information on the tournament can be found at https://veteransclassicgolf.com.

Masters tickets?

Would you like tickets to attend the 2020 Masters Tournament? You have until June 2 to apply at masters.com.

Practice rounds tickets and a limited number of daily tournament tickets are available through an online application and random selection process. Only one application per person/address will be accepted. Applicants must be 21 or older.

Practice round tickets are $75 each and daily tournament-round tickets are $115 each for those selected. All applicants will be notified in July via email if they received tickets.

Lockwood Folly ready

Lockwood Folly Country Club is hosting the Women’s Southern Golf Association’s 104th Amateur and fifth Mid-Amateur Championships from June 3-7, and it has secured an impressive keynote speaker for the welcome dinner on June 2.

Virginia Derby Grimes, a three-time U.S. Curtis Cup Team member and captain of the 2018 squad, will speak at the club in Holden Beach, North Carolina.

She is a former Auburn player and coach who was a member of the 1998, 2000 and 2006 U.S. Curtis Cup Teams and owns a 4-0-1 record in foursomes, tied for the second-best record in Curtis Cup history.

Susan West of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will attempt to defend her mid-amateur title won last year at her home course, North River Yacht Club in Tuscaloosa. She recently played in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Pinehurst, N.C.

The tournaments have a combined 96 golfers from 15 southern states and the District of Columbia, and spectator attendance is free.

Weston goes 1-2





Pawleys Island resident Rich Weston finished second in defense of his South Carolina Golf Association Senior Championship at the 6,455-yard Callawassie Island Club last week.

Kevin King of Bluffton shot a 2-over 74 in the final round for a 1-under 215 total to win his first SCGA senior title by four strokes over Weston, who carded three consecutive rounds of 73.

The starting field of 108 players over the age of 55 was cut to the low 60 and ties after the first two rounds. Andy Congdon of Murrells Inlet tied for 10th at 13-over 229.



