Myrtle Beach to be among first to show Bill Murray-narrated golf film. Here are details

Bill Murray is the narrator of the caddie documentary “Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk,” that will make its theater debut in Myrtle Beach and other select cities on June 7. Loopers documentary

Myrtle Beach is one of a select group of cities that will be debuting the caddie documentary “Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk,” in the coming weeks.

The movie will have one-week runs beginning June 7 at both the AMC Classic Broadway 16 cinema at Broadway at the Beach and AMC Classic Myrtle Beach 12 cinema at the Myrtle Beach Mall in the Briarcliff area.

The Tiburon Production 2 film is narrated by actor and former caddie Bill Murray, who starred in the classic movie “Caddyshack,” and is touted as the most thorough feature-length film documentary ever developed on golf’s historic caddie profession.

It documents the history of caddies in England, Scotland and Ireland, advances to black club caddies in the earlier days of golf in America and progresses to the club caddies of today and professional caddies on the PGA Tour. It brings out the personalities, achievements and inspirational stories of caddies.

The movie is directed by Southern California filmmaker Jason Baffa. It is currently on the film festival circuit and will debut in theaters in approximately 50 cities between June 7 and July 17.

The film includes interviews with World Golf Hall of Famers Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Curtis Strange and Fuzzy Zoeller. Professional caddies who participated include Steve Williams (Tiger Woods’ former caddie), Carl Jackson (Crenshaw), Fanny Sunesson (Faldo), Pete Bender (Greg Norman and others), Michael Greller (Jordan Spieth) and Jariah “Jerry” Beard (Zoeller at the 1979 Masters). Longtime golf journalists Rick Reilly, Michael Collins and Ward Clayton are also interviewed.

The website www.loopersmovie.com gives more details and offers opportunities for private screenings by golf clubs and others.

Breaking barriers

Barefoot Resort resident Gianna Rojas continues to break barriers in golf.

Rojas is included in the new World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) and is representing the U.S. this week in the first ranking-approved tournament in America.

Known as the “One-Handed Lady Golfer,” Rojas has no fingers on an undersized left hand because of a birth defect, and her left arm is a little shorter than her right, so her left hand and arm are of no use in a golf swing.

Through several years of practice she has developed a consistent golf swing and she has gone from playing rounds with her husband, Ray, and friends to competing in national and regional events. She has won her divisions in the Para Long Drive Cup and Adaptive Long Drive competitions.

She created the Adaptive Golfers foundation a few years ago to further her cause of making golf possible and more accessible for people with disabilities – or different abilities, the term Rojas prefers.

Rojas, who also has a home in Oak Ridge, N.J., is at a WR4GD-approved tournament Tuesday through Thursday at Independence Golf Course in Richmond, Virginia.

The WR4GD ranks the top golfers with disabilities on the basis of their average performance in Approved World Ranking Events over a rolling cycle. The ranking model was originally developed as Rankings For Golfers with Disabilities by EDGA, an organization formed in 2000 in Europe with seven participating countries.

With events being played in more than 20 countries and growing, the official ranking is now administered by the USGA and The R&A and posted on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR.com) website in an effort to build awareness and inclusiveness globally.

Rojas, 57, is hired as a motivational and inspirational speaker and has been an ambassador for or involved in events and campaigns such as the PGA Tour FedExCup playoff event The Northern Trust, the PGA Merchandise (Florida) and Fashion (Las Vegas) Shows, LPGA and LPGA Woman’s Network’s #inviteHER and #DriveOn campaigns, and PGA Magazine’s Woman’s Leadership Platform.

Regional concluding

Ohio State, Wake Forest, Illinois, UNLV and California are in a position to advance to the NCAA championship entering Wednesday’s final round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Myrtle Beach Regional at TPC Myrtle Beach.

The top five teams and top individual not on those teams will advance to the NCAA finals from May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Ohio State leads at 11-under 565 and Cal is at 2-under 574 in fifth. Texas Tech and Oregon are three shots out of fifth, Florida State is four shots back and Northwestern is six shots out of fifth in ninth place.

The top nine teams out of the 14 in the tournament are all ranked in the top 50 of the GolfStat.com rankings.

Coastal Carolina junior Zack Taylor is competing as an individual and was tied for second following a 4-under 68 in the opening round but tumbled into a tie for 20th at 1-over 145 with a 77 on Tuesday.

Edwin Yi of Oregon and Michael Feagles of Illinois are tied for the individual lead at 8-under 136. Caleb Ramirez of Ohio State is one shot back and three golfers are tied for fourth at 5-under 139.

Final-round tee times are from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Area all stars

Three players from the Grand Strand are among 16 of the best senior high school golfers in South Carolina competing in the North-South Boys All Star Golf Matches on Saturday and Sunday at Litchfield Country Club in Pawleys Island.

The eight-player South Team is coached by Aynor High’s Patrick Wilkinson and Bishop England’s John Greavu and includes Chris Fortenberry of Carolina Forest High, Holden Grigg of Myrtle Beach and Chandler Casey of North Myrtle Beach.

The teams will play a pair of 18-hole two-man team matches with modified alternate shot and best ball formats on Saturday and singles matches on Sunday.