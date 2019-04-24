The CCU men’s golf team is hosting the NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional. Will it be playing?

Coastal Carolina junior Luis Ruiz played in the NCAA Kissimmee Regional from Monday through Wednesday. submitted photo

Coastal Carolina is hosting the NCAA Myrtle Beach Regional at TPC Myrtle Beach from May 12-15, but it may not be participating.

The CCU men’s golf team failed to defend its 2018 Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship on Wednesday, falling in the match play semifinals against Arkansas State 3-2 at Raven Golf Club in Sandestin, Florida. The match was decided in extra holes.

With current national rankings of 67th by Golfstat and 65th by Golfweek, the Chanticleers are on the bubble at best for an at-large NCAA regional berth. They have an overall record of 78-59-4 but are just 38-58-2 against teams ranked in the top 100 and 9-36 against top 50 teams, according to Golfweek.

But the Chants could move up in the rankings depending on how teams they have defeated this season fare in their conference championships, and coach Jim Garren is holding out hope the Chants will be selected for the regional. “I’m holding out hope the computer is going to flip,” Garren said.

Arkansas State is the top-ranked team in the Sun Belt at No. 32 in both rankings and faced Louisiana-Monroe in the championship match Wednesday afternoon with an NCAA berth on the line. Arkansas State will be in a regional, so ULM could steal a berth and push CCU further from one with a conference title.

ULM upset stroke play winner Georgia Southern 3-2 in a semifinal match that also came down to a playoff in the deciding individual match.

Coastal’s match against the Red Wolves came down to a playoff between CCU’s Luis Ruiz and freshman Luka Naglic of Slovenia after the teams split four matches and Ruiz and Naglic were all square after 18 holes.

The CCU senior from Mexico City missed a short par putt on an extra hole to drop the match.

In CCU’s other matches, Coastal senior Wes Artac of Texas won 2 and 1 over Julien Sale and junior States Fort of Georgia won 1 up over Joel Wendin. CCU senior Morgan Deneen of California and junior Zack Taylor of Pennsylvania each lost 4 and 2 to Matthew Cole and Zan Luka Stirn, respectively.

Wednesday’s match play semifinal and final matches followed 54 holes of stroke play that determined the tournament’s individual champion and the four match play teams and their seedings. Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern beat Naglic in a playoff to earn Sun Belt medalist honors for the second time in his career and earn his ninth career win after they were tied at 11-under 202.

The Chants finished second in stroke play following a program-record 18-hole score of 17-under 267 for a 27-under 825 total, which also set a school record.

Both Deneen and Taylor posted 7-under 64s in the final round to finish in the top 10 individually and match the third-best rounds in CCU history, behind only 63s shot by Deneen last year and Zack Byrd in 2008-09.

Taylor birdied his first five holes Tuesday and tied for third at 10-under 203, which ties for the third-lowest 54-hole final score in program history, and Deneen tied for seventh at 206.

Artac and Fort tied for 15th at 3-under 210, and Ruiz tied for 27th at 1-over 214.

Coastal also set a school record this week for the best 36 holes in a 54-hole tournament at 10-under 558, yet the Chants’ season may have come to an end.