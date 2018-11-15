These two Grand Strand high school athletes signed to play baseball and golf at CCU

A pair of Grand Strand high school athletes signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their playing careers at Coastal Carolina beginning next fall.
Conway High right-handed pitcher Will Smith signed with the CCU baseball program and Myrtle Beach High senior Holden Grigg signed with the men’s golf program on the first day of the early fall signing period.
Smith is the top-ranked right-handed pitcher in South Carolina according to both Perfectgame.org and Diamond Rankings. He features a fastball that has been clocked at 93 mph, a slider and changeup, and has been impressive both in high school and on summer traveling teams.
As a junior at Myrtle Beach High, Grigg won the Class 4A state championship with a 14-under 130 at The Barony at Port Royal Golf & Racquet Club in Hilton Head Island to set a state championship record score across all classifications.
In the summer of 2017 he won the Carolinas Junior PGA Championship at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina with a 5-under 139 to qualify for the national Junior PGA Championship at The Country Club of St. Albans in St. Louis, as well as an American Junior Golf Association Tour event in Missouri. The AJGA is considered the top junior tour in the country.
Two other golfers from the Palmetto State signed with the CCU men’s program Wednesday, as Garett Cooper of Cowpens and Chesnee High, and Seth Taylor of Gaffney High joined Grigg in the incoming class of 2019.
“Strong statement with the signing class we had today,” second-year Coastal men’s golf coach Jim Garren said. “Bright future here at Coastal. Building the brand continues.”
The basketball early signing period continues through next Wednesday, while all other sports with the exception of football have until August 2019 to sign. The early football signing period is Dec. 19-21.
Coastal expects to sign athletes from around the U.S. and world throughout the week, and received signed commitments Wednesday from seven South Carolina high school seniors.
CCU Signees Wednesday from S.C.
Baseball – Will Smith (Conway/Conway High School)
Men’s Golf – Holden Grigg (Myrtle Beach/Myrtle Beach High School)
Men’s Golf – Garett Cooper (Cowpens/Chesnee High School)
Men’s Golf – Seth Taylor (Gaffney/Gaffney High School)
Women’s Soccer –Lindie Clark (Simpsonville/Brashier Mid College Charter High School)
Women’s Soccer – Aminah Johnson (York/Northwestern High School)
Softball – Raelee Brabham (Moncks Corner)
Comments