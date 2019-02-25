Topgolf Myrtle Beach has an opening date. See the details including hours and pricing

After much anticipation, Topgolf Myrtle Beach will open at 9 a.m. Friday.

Company officials first brought their concept to the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board in June 2017, and workers broke ground in April 2018 on the building on the corner of Robert Grissom Parkway and 29th Ave. North.

“I moved here October 30th getting everything ready and I have been a rock star in this town,” Topgolf Myrtle Beach director of operations Jeff Kowalski said. “It has been amazing. I’m walking through stores wearing my Topgolf gear and people are like, ‘Oh my God, when do you open? When are you going to start hiring?’ . . . I love the excitement for it. The buzz in this town is amazing. When we started hiring we had hundreds of people a night come audition for us.”

Topgolf is a combination of golf and entertainment. Guests can play golf target games – there are different games for different skill levels – and enjoy food, beverages and music. Microchipped balls provide scoring and players see the accuracy and distance of their shots on a television screen in their hitting bay, which is open-air but covered and climate-controlled with heaters and fans.

“It’s a driving range on steroids,” said Kowalski, who helped open the company’s 10th overall location in the Dallas area in 2013.

Topgolf will open at 9 a.m. daily and close at midnight Sunday through Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. A hitting bay costs between $25 and $47 per hour depending on the day and time. The rate is $25 from 9 a.m. to noon, $35 from noon to 5 p.m., and $45-$47 from 5 p.m. to close. Six players and two additional people are allowed in the bay.





Annual individual memberships are $250 per month and include unlimited play for up to six players per visit during membership hours, no waiting, discounts, club upgrades and $1,000 hole-in-one prizes. Annual corporate memberships also begin at $250 per month.

Topgolf’s clubs are made by Callaway Golf Co. Upgrades to premium clubs are $15 per day, and players can bring their own clubs for free.





Myrtle Beach is the 53rd Topgolf venue, as the company is rapidly expanding with numerous locations opening annually, and according to Kowalski, it is the fourth with its design, which has about 30 fewer hitting bays and proportionally more common areas and group areas. Live entertainment and DJs are planned, and a DJ booth was built on the first floor patio.





In addition to golf games, other activities available at Topgolf include Jenga and cornhole. Golf instructors are also available.

“If you’re on a wait we’ll keep you occupied,” Kowalski said.

The venue can also host events and outings.

Topgolf Myrtle Beach has hired approximately 370 employees and plans to hire more positions to approach 400 employees by its opening.





An extensive menu includes numerous draft and bottled beers, signature mixed drinks, numerous wine options, breakfast/brunch items, kids items, flatbread pizzas, salads, sliders, burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and deserts, including donut holes that can be injected with fillings.

“It is chef-driven food. It’s definitely Topgolf,” Kowalski said. “We spice it up a little bit and make it our own. So if you get nachos they’re definitely going to be unique.”

The three-level Myrtle Beach venue is 55,000 square feet and features 72 bays that can host up to six players at a time – similar to bowling alley bays – nearly 2,000 square feet of private event space, and outdoor patios with table-top seating on all three levels.





In addition to the 24 hitting bays on each level – 12 in the middle have table-top seating and 12 on the periphery have couch seating – the first and third levels are set up like sports bars with TVs and bars, and the second level has a beverage ordering station.

The first floor has a 27-foot viewing screen that can be broken into multiple viewing screens to show several sporting events simultaneously.

Year-round programming includes events for kids and families, social leagues, tournaments and instruction.

“It’s a no-brainer. Myrtle Beach [is the] golf capital of the world,” Kowalski said. “Now it’s going to be Myrtle Beach, Topgolf capital of the world.”