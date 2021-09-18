Coastal Carolina football faced a big test against Buffalo. Here’s how the Chants won

Coastal Carolina was tested Saturday afternoon at Buffalo, and the Chants passed the test, though just barely.

A rare Grayson McCall interception — just his fourth in his two years as a starter — in the end zone kept Coastal from adding to an 11-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and gave Buffalo hope.

The Bulls drove 92 yards on 16 plays to score on a 7-yard run by Kevin Marks with 2:41 remaining, but they used more than 7 minutes on the drive to give the Chants an opportunity to run out the clock with just two first downs.

The Chants achieved those with a 22-yard run by Braydon Bennett and 13-yard run by Reese White, allowing McCall to take a couple knees to secure a 28-25 win.

The game was tied at the half, as the physical Bulls outgained CCU 249-215, including 189 yards rushing.

Coastal’s offensive line asserted itself in the second half. CCU rushed the ball 12 times in the third quarter for 112 yards - a 9.3-yard per carry average - and Shermari Jones scored on a 1-yard run to start the fourth quarter, giving the Chants a 28-17 lead.

CCU had 154 yards rushing in the second half after just 74 yards on the ground in the first half.

McCall, who entered the game leading the nation in completion percentage (82.5 percent) and passing efficiency, completed 13 of 19 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and the interception. Jones gained 149 yards on 16 carries.

Buffalo (1-2) was looking for just its second ever victory over a team ranked in the top 25. In 2008, the Bulls defeated No. 12 and undefeated Ball State in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

CCU (3-0) was 0-3 against MAC opponents, the most recent loss a 30-23 loss to Eastern Michigan in 2019.

Miscues nearly cost the Chants

The absence of placekicker Massimo Biscardi due to injury hurt the Chants as freshman Liam Gray hit the upright on a 22-yard field goal attempt from the right hash late in the first half with a chance to give CCU a lead.

Seldom used redshirt junior wide receiver Tyler Roberts, a transfer from N.C. Wesleyan, dropped what would have been a big gain and potential touchdown reception when McCall hit him on a seam route over the middle, and CCU eventually came up empty on the drive with the missed short field goal attempt.

Jaivon Heiligh was unable to make an over-the-shoulder catch down the left sideline late in the first half that could have gone for a TD or set the Chants up in field goal position.

McCall’s first interception of the season kept CCU from padding its lead in the fourth quarter.

Injury concerns

Coastal will have some injuries to assess this week.

Biscardi did not travel with the team to Buffalo because of an injury, and it’s not known if he will miss more games.

McCall went under the medical tent following a hit that caused an apparent left arm or shoulder injury in the first half, but he returned to lead the same drive to a TD with a pair of passes to Heiligh totaling 53 yards.

Defensive back D’Jordan Strong, who was among the national leaders in interceptions last year with five, injured a shoulder on a first-half tackle and missed some time before returning to the field in the second half.

Senior tight end Isaiah Likely appeared to see limited playing time and was seldom targeted, though he did catch a 6-yard TD reception on the first drive of the second half to give the Chants a 21-14 lead. McCall lofted a pass over a defender toward the back of the end zone and Likely leaped to bring it down.

Fourth and counting

Coastal has been among the nation’s leaders in fourth-down attempts and conversions under coach Jamey Chadwell, and he rolled the dice a couple of times on fourth down Saturday.

On CCU’s first drive, Greg Latushko converted a fourth-and-3 at the Buffalo 31 with a reception, leading to Aaron Bedgood’s first reception of the year that went for a 17-yard TD catch on an end-around inside flip pass from McCall.

The biggest gamble was a fourth-and-1 at the CCU 42 in the second quarter, and CCU converted with a 4-yard Reese White run up the middle. The drive came up empty with a missed field goal, however.

Heiligh reaching new heights

Heiligh became the fourth player in CCU history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.

Heiligh had four receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown to join Jerome Simpson, Matt Hazel and Bruce Mapp in the 2,000-yard club. Simpson and Hazel both played in the NFL, and Hazel had pro opportunities as well.

“It’s crazy. You walk in as a freshman and you just think, ‘Do you have the potential to be one of the greatest to ever walk through here,’ ” Heiligh said. “The fact that I’ve had the opportunity to be in the conversations with them, because those are the greats that have walked through the school.”

Heiligh had 998 yards receiving last season, and entered Saturday’s game with four consecutive 100-yard receiving games, including 12 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

“I would say me working with the coaches about being more focused on details is what has helped me more and more,” Heiligh said. “Because I learned the offense quickly and then all I needed to know was the details, how to run certain things, how to block certain ways. I’d say that’s why I’m more successful now than I was two years ago.”

Poll implications

Will a close win cost CCU in the polls?

The Chants have moved up in the polls after big wins over Citadel and Kansas, going from 22th in the AP preseason poll to 16th entering this week, and from 24th in the USA Today Coaches Poll to 18th.

The Chants were favored by 14 over Buffalo.

Up next

Coastal will again be a big favorite next Saturday when it hosts Massachusetts at 1 p.m. at Brooks Stadium.

