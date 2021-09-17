CCU football recruiting ranks ahead of Nebraska, Texas Tech, other Power 5s. Here’s how

Coastal Carolina’s 2020 football season has paid dividends at the university in many ways, and the Chanticleers aren’t just enjoying those benefits, they are building upon the success in recruiting.

The Chants are receiving commitments from a caliber of athlete that was largely unattainable prior to last year’s 11-1 season, Sun Belt Conference co-championship and ranking as high as ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

Coastal’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked 64th in the country by 247Sports and 66th by Rivals.com. 247Sports has the Chanticleers’ class ranked No. 1 among teams in the Sun Belt and seventh among teams in Group of Five conferences behind four schools in the American Athletic Conference, as well as Boise State and Marshall.

Coastal ranks ahead of several schools from Power Five conferences in 2022 recruiting including Utah, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas State, Arizona State and Washington State.

“I think you are seeing an improved level of athlete going to Coastal,” said Bud Elliott, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports who is based in the Southeast. “I think it’s based on the success they’ve had and I think the way they pitch their program as a really fun atmosphere but also a family atmosphere.”

Coastal’s 2020 class was ranked No. 100 by 247Sports, and the Chants moved up to 81st this year with some late commitments who were seeing CCU’s rise to national prominence during the season.

The impact of the 2020 season

CCU and its players have marketed the program as being both successful and fun, with wild postgame celebrations, a number of players — and now coach Jamey Chadwell — sporting lush mullets, and playful social media posts. The team has perhaps the most fun of any team in the country.

CCU set a record for the second consecutive year for fundraising for athletics through the Chanticleer Athletic Foundation for the fiscal year ending June 30.

The football team has been selected for several non-Saturday games on national TV this season that will bring added exposure to the school and program, in addition to the 10 games that were on national TV last season.

CCU set a school record for freshmen enrollment this fall, and that might be at least partially attributable to the increased attention the football team brought to the school.

With its success, number of nationally-televised games and sudden popularity, CCU has used the social media hashtag #AmericasTeam to brand itself

“I wouldn’t say recruiting is easier, but I would say because of the success, because of the branding, because of the ‘America’s Team,’ because of the mullets, all the different things, we have more notoriety,” Chadwell said. “More people know about Coastal Carolina. More people are aware of what we’re doing and where we’re going, and it allowed us to get into more doors than we could previously.

“We have a great thing to sell here. We have a great location, we have a great university and administration, we have a high quality education, and I think people see the direction we’re headed and want to be a part of that.”

CCU’s game against Kansas on Friday night was the most-watched college football game on ESPN2 in two years.

“That’s big from a recruiting standpoint for us, and that America’s Team is not something we made up. That just shows you right there. America loves the Chants,” Chadwell said.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell prepares to lead his team onto the field against Appalachian State on Nov. 21, 2020 at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

The recruiting philosophy is working

CCU’s solid ranking is in part due to its securing of early verbal commitments, which reflects its recruiting philosophy and process, which Elliott commends.

He believes the CCU coaching staff has been good about identifying talent compared to other Group of Five programs, and they don’t delay offers.

The Chants have 15 commitments, according to 247Sports, while programs including Miami, Utah, Texas Tech, Washington State, Iowa, Nebraska and Louisville all have fewer than 10.

“I think Coastal, among the Group of Five teams, is out in front as far as identifying guys early and offering them early, and they pretty clearly don’t care if other people offer their guys or not,” Elliott said. “They’re not waiting to see who else likes a player. If they evaluate the player and they like him, they go ahead and offer, and that’s not always the case. . . . And ultimately a lot of those kids Coastal offered early I’ll later see getting offers from major P5 schools a couple months later. I think that’s probably their biggest credit.

“I think they’ve been doing it for a few years honestly. That’s kind of how he built this thing up. I think it shows they have a good eye for talent.”

Elliott cautions to not expect CCU to reach the recruiting level of a Power Five school, however.

CCU still isn’t getting the four-star players that generally receive a lot of offers from Power Five schools, but neither are any other programs in a Group of Five conference.

“It’s sort of a misconception that the Group of Five programs are all of a sudden going to rise up and land a bunch of four-stars,” Elliott said. “Look at UCF. Even with them winning a New Year’s Six game and playing in another one and going undefeated, or a Cincinnati. Even programs like that have had much more sustained success at the G5 level than Coastal has, they’re scratching and clawing to get even a couple four-stars in their class every year.

“It’s hard to overcome the inherent want these kids have to play in the P5. . . . A couple years is not going to overcome the entire history of the sport.”

At least 11 of CCU’s 2022 recruits are rated at least three stars by 247Sports, and Matthew McDoom of Winter Garden, Florida has been rated a four-star recruit by at least one recruiting service and would be CCU’s first ever four-star. Despite being extremely talented he has limitations at just 5-foot-8, 154 pounds.

McDoom could return kicks, play defensive back and/or play receiver after he arrives in Conway.

CCU has expanded its recruiting territory. None of the 15 commitments listed by 247Sports are from the Carolinas. Seven are from Florida and others are from Georgia (3), Alabama (2), Pennsylvania (2) and Illinois (1).

Coastal's Jaivon Heiligh drives for a touchdown at the end of the first half. Coastal Carolina University hosted The Citadel in game one of the 2021-22 season.

A new standard of athlete

One example of Coastal getting a superior athlete, and stealing a recruit from a Power Five school, is true freshman defensive end Josaiah Stewart, who teammates already call Superman because of his supreme athletic ability and freakish strength.

Stewart decommitted from Boston College to join fellow Everett High (Massachusetts) alumnus Isaiah Likely, a senior tight end, in Conway.

In his second college game on Saturday, Stewart set a school record with 3.5 sacks, breaking a mark held by current Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson.

CCU has recruited to its system well. For instance, its offensive line is considered undersized but it effectively executes the Chants’ blocking schemes in Chadwell’s triple-option spread offense.

And Chadwell’s staff has developed players well, as evidenced by Jackson being drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles, running back C.J. Marable signing a contract with the Chicago Bears, and current players such as Likely and defensive end Jeffrey Gunter being considered 2022 NFL Draft prospects.

“I think they have guys who are going to fit their system pretty well,” Elliott said. “I think it’s certainly possible [incoming freshmen could play immediately]. But they’re a pretty good developmental program so they don’t necessarily have to have a bunch of guys come in and play super early.”

CCU’s 2022 commitments

Name Residence Position Vitals Star Rating Matthew McDoom Winter Garden, Florida Ath 5-8, 154 3 Bryce Archie Powder Springs, Georgia QB 6-2, 175 3 Rian Black Rockledge, Florida WR 6-0, 200 3 Tray Brown Fort Lauderdale, Florida LB 6-0, 200 3 Dontrell Jackson Chicago, Illinois QB 6-0, 180 3 Jerrod Cameron Fort Lauderdale, Florida CB 5-10, 160 3 Markus Clark Hoover, Alabama DL 6-0, 284 3 Christian Ellis Jacksonville, Florida S 6-1, 195 3 Elijah Hopkins Ocala, Florida Ath 5-11, 175 3 Dami’on Thompson Mableton, Georgia WR 6-1, 175 3 Josiah Robinson Apopka, Florida LB 5-10, 193 3 Corey Warren Hoover, Alabama LB 6-2, 225 N/A Nick Del Grande Landisville, Pennsylvania OT 6-4, 260 N/A Franklin Richardson Gettysburg, Pennsylvania OT 6-5, 285 N/A Kaleb Hutchinson Augusta, Georgia Ath 6-0, 170 N/A

